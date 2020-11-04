Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Calistoga took care of business in 1999

Editor’s note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic that has postponed California high school sports until January. In the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do:

It’s been four years since I changed careers after 18 years as a full-time sports reporter in the Napa Valley, 10 of them on the Upvalley beat for The Weekly Calistogan and St. Helena Star, and I still remember many of the events and people I covered.

If you followed Calistoga High football in the 1990s, you experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows. But to admire an accomplishment means to appreciate the journey.

The Wildcats’ 22-18 win over Eureka’s St. Bernard Crusaders for the CIF North Coast section Class B title two days after Thanksgiving in 1999 was a representation of that journey. The Calistoga team was knocked to the canvas early but rose off the deck for a triumphant victory, marking the Wildcats’ first section title in football since 1978.

St. Helena was chosen as the neutral site for the game, in the pre FieldTurf era.