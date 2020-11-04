Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Calistoga took care of business in 1999

Editor’s note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic that has postponed California high school sports until January. In the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do:
It’s been four years since I changed careers after 18 years as a full-time sports reporter in the Napa Valley, 10 of them on the Upvalley beat for The Weekly Calistogan and St. Helena Star, and I still remember many of the events and people I covered.
If you followed Calistoga High football in the 1990s, you experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows. But to admire an accomplishment means to appreciate the journey.
The Wildcats’ 22-18 win over Eureka’s St. Bernard Crusaders for the CIF North Coast section Class B title two days after Thanksgiving in 1999 was a representation of that journey. The Calistoga team was knocked to the canvas early but rose off the deck for a triumphant victory, marking the Wildcats’ first section title in football since 1978.
St. Helena was chosen as the neutral site for the game, in the pre FieldTurf era.
Calistoga had fallen on hard times from 1992-1995, before Dan Conner took over as head coach in 1996. Connor had been the Wildcats’ head coach from 1974-1977 and was also an assistant coach for several seasons. He infused a phrase known as “Restore the Roar.”
Calistoga reached the NCS Class B playoffs in 1996 and 1997, only to get ousted in the first round by St. Bernard and Ferndale, respectively.
In 1998, the Wildcats went 8-2 in the regular season to earn a four-hour bus-ride to Humboldt County for the third straight postseason. This time it was for a playoff opener against St. Bernard, which had ended Calistoga’s 1996 season with a 29-14 loss. In 1998, Calistoga upset St. Bernard 14-6 on a rain-soaked and muddy day to reach the NCS Class B title game, only to get whitewashed 25-0 by Tomales.
The Wildcats returned 17 of 23 starters in 1999. Every mile they ran, every hour they spent in the weight room was focused on completing unfinished business from the previous season. Calistoga had also moved up from the North Central League III to the NCL II.
After going 24-8-1 in the NCL III, the Wildcats were 9-2 one year later as members of the NCL II. Calistoga also went 2-1 against NCL I clubs that season, the lone loss being 7-6 to perennial behemoth Middletown.
In the Wildcats’ final game of the millennium, St. Bernard took a 12-0 lead as running back Dustin Echevaria scored on a 69-yard touchdown run and quarterback Alton Tomlin on a 1-yard run.
Calistoga closed the gap to 12-8 on Ernesto Marron’s 68-yard touchdown run, through a hole opened by linemen Loren Brown, Juan Mora and Adrian Orozco, and Ben Alfaro’s two-point conversion run.
When the Crusaders went up 18-8 on Echevaria’s 79-yard run on a draw play with 1:21 left in the first half, the game had shades of the previous season’s title game loss to Tomales.
St. Bernard, however, did not score the rest of the night.
Late in the third quarter, with Calistoga facing fourth-and-goal at the Crusaders’ 1-yard line, Connor did not hesitate.
He kept the offense on the field. Alfaro scored on a 1-yard run off-tackle with Mike McCloskey and Randy Tscharner leading the way. Alfaro added the two-point conversion, cutting St. Bernard’s lead to 18-16.
Calistoga took the lead with 8:56 left in the contest. Facing second-and-15 from the Crusader 16, quarterback Jake Blakeley fired a pass toward Tscharner, who climbed the imaginary ladder to haul in the pass at the goal line for the touchdown and 22-18 lead. The two-point conversion was no good.
What I remember most about that drive was Marron’s 15-yard run. It was not just any 15-yard run. I remember him bouncing outside the tackles toward the sideline with St. Bernard defensive back Jeffrey Prudomme in his sights. Marron’s eyes looked like they were bulging out of his head as he barreled into Prudomme near the Calistoga sideline. Just seeing the emotion on the Calistoga sideline gave one the belief this was the Wildcats’ night.
Calistoga looked poised to ice the game when Alfaro blocked a St. Bernard punt and the Wildcatas recovered it at the St. Bernard 15. But Marron fumbled to give the Crusaders’ possession and new life with just under four minutes left in the game.
On second-and-17, Tomlin connected with Echeveria for a 49-yard aerial to the Calistoga 35. The Crusaders soon faced fourth-and-18 from the Calistoga 43, however. Tomlin threw a long pass down the right sideline toward Prudomme, who probably sensed the footsteps of Drew Bohan and Alfaro as the pass landed incomplete.
The Wildcats took over on downs, lined up in the dream “victory” formation, and ran out the clock on what is still their most recent playoff win in 11-man football.
Calistoga went to eight-man football in 2015. The 2019 Wildcats defeated Tomales 20-14 in overtime of the NCS right-man playoffs for the program’s first postseason win of any kind since that triumphant victory in 1999.
Despite its peaks and valleys since the turn of the century, Calistoga football has reached the postseason six times since 2006 — three each under Mike Ervin, twice under Paul Harrell, and once under Jim Klaczak.
Games and seasons like this illustrate how much high school football success means in a small community like Calistoga because there is only one high school.
Years like this also illustrate that when you have a mixture of talent, coaching and team chemistry, it behooves you to take advantage of your window of opportunity.
