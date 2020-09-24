Napa Valley Teams Remembered: New era in Calistoga football began in ’06

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s Note: Times like this bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the dastardly COVID-19. The pandemic has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives or being compromised. It has also meant no sporting events until January, in a best-case scenario. I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times. Until we can watch live events on the local front, let’s hit the rewind button.

Sometimes motivation can be a powerful tool. Even when things look most bleak, good stories come. They did for the 2006 Calistoga High football team.

To be able to appreciate just how good those Wildcats were, one must first look at the program’s peaks and valleys between 1999-2005.

The Wildcats had seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and 2005 would qualify for the latter. Calistoga played just four games on the field that season, which began with excitement over the return of Dan Connor as head coach. Connor — who replaced John Antonio after two seasons — had coached the Wildcats in two other stints, 1974-77 and 1996-00, winning the 1999 CIF North Coast Section Class B title in 1999.

However, Connor would soon discover that what was is not always what is.