Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Saints' run in early 1960s was impressive

No one, however, will surpass Davis’ winning percentage because his teams went 45-0 before George McCormack took over in 1965.

Marcus Davis described his father as one who preached selflessness and his players practiced as such. Davis’ self-sacrificing leadership embodied him as an educator, coach and father. The Saints of that era fit the “whole is greater than the sum of their parts” description. Combine that with Davis’ leadership and you get a perfect storm.

When interviewing Marcus, I asked how George would have viewed today’s game and student-athletes being pushed to stick with one sport. Marcus confirmed that his father would not be on board with the latter. While George had an old-school element, he was ahead of his time. In that era, there was not an emphasis in scouting opponents but George was a big proponent of such. He was a mixture of old school and contemporary.