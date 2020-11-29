Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Saints' run in early 1960s was impressive

Welcome to yet another chapter of times like this bringing out the reflective side.
While the COVID-19 outbreak has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives or having them compromised, or losing their jobs, it has also meant no sporting events in these parts.
I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times. Hopefully, we can have some local sports in these parts to talk about soon. But in the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do.
As a former sports reporter, I have thought about events and people I covered that I still remember to this day — even six years after changing careers.
Today’s version, however, comes with a caveat. I did not cover St. Helena High football in the 1960s because I was not born until 1972. Nonetheless, I spent 10 years (2004-2014) covering the Upvalley beat for the St. Helena Star and Weekly Calistogan, sister publications of the Napa Valley Register. Upon landing that beat, my fascination in their story continued.
From 1960-1965, the Saints won 46 consecutive games and went 53 contests without sustaining a single defeat; Game 47 ended in a 0-0 tie against Vanden of Travis Air Force Base. In that era, there were no (California Interscholastic Federation playoffs.
St. Helena’s 46-game winning streak remains a California public school record, and the only programs to have matched it have been Temple City (San Gabriel Valley) from 1970-1973, Canyon (Santa Clarita) from 1983-1986, and Hilmar from 1986-1989. The 53-game streak without a defeat remains a California record for public schools. Only private schools De La Salle (Concord), with 151 straight wins from 1991-2002, and Central Catholic (Modesto), with 61 wins in a row from 2001-2005.
My intrigue in the 1960s Saints football story ramped up four months into my tenure on the Upvalley beat. The Saints Athletic Association, which raises funds for St. Helena High Athletics, hosts an annual Fajita Fest. I call it a Mexican food version of a crab feed.
At the 2004 event, members of those teams were present to honor their head coach, George Davis, who died 11 years earlier in 1993.
By 2013, Jim Hunt, who was a three-sport star in the 1960s at St. Helena High and was also the football head coach at Calistoga (1978-1984), formed the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame. Hunt died at age 72 in 2017. The intrigue increasingly continued as members from that era became inductees, including Hunt.
Besides my regular conversations with Hunt, on and off the record, I had the pleasure of interviewing inductees such as Tom Blanchfield, Ray Myers, Walter Raymond, Rich Simpson and Marcus Davis — son of the aforementioned George — to name a few. I also had semi-regular conversations with other members of those teams who included, but were not limited to, Roger Trinchero, Larry Bettinelli, Jeffrey Warren, Bob Fellion and Fred Beringer.
Sans the pandemic, today’s version of St. Helena is rural by population but urban by vibrance.
The Saints' on-field dominance in the early 1960s served as a reminder of how St. Helena, like much of the rest of the world, was a different landscape. For example, walnuts and prunes were profitable, not wine. Main Street was not packed with bumper-to-bumper traffic containing tourists that also included luxury transportation.
St. Helena student-athletes of this era would create a game even if it didn’t have a governing body.
“I remember when the cover was off of our ball, we’d put a sock and tape around it,” Myers said during a 2014 interview. “If you hit the ball and got to first base it was a success. You relied on yourself. I lived up in the mountains. The mountain was pretty steep. If I threw the ball back to my dad and it wasn’t to him and it rolled down the hill, guess where I was going? I was going down the hill to retrieve that ball. It’s not that my dad couldn’t do it but it was a lesson.”
Athletically, kids played multiple sports without being pressured to stay laser-focused on one.
“We didn’t lift any weights and never paid attention to what we were doing as far as statistics,” Raymond said. “We just went from one sport to the next. I’m sure they have a good time, but not as many get the opportunity. In high school, we went from football to basketball to baseball. We even threw track in there. They used to take me out to fill some holes to throw the shot put or discus. I wasn’t any good, but once in a while I’d get a point.”
Blanchfield added: “Back then, the coaches allowed the freedom to play three sports. They weren’t so concerned about building their program. They let the kids do what was best for them.”
Youngsters also had scant options of TV channels to watch, no video games or internet. The athletic field was like a sanctuary. Statistical obsession was not on anyone’s radar, either.
Though I’m not one consumed by the modern-day analytics movement, taking a deeper dive into the Saints’ dominance piqued my curiosity.
The 53-game unbeaten streak began with an 18-14 win over Dixon and ended with a 12-7 loss to Cloverdale. In those 53 games, 31 were shutouts and only six opponents scored in double figures. The Saints outscored teams by an average of 26.8-3.6. They not only beat teams, they motorboated them.
Everyone has their own idea of what means more in team sport success, talent or coaching. It’s not an either/or argument. It’s both X's and O's and Jimmies and Joes. Davis died in 1993, so I never interviewed him. However, taking to his son, Marcus, was a treat because I felt like I got to know George without ever meeting him.
Davis’ stint in St. Helena lasted just five years, but he is No. 3 in school history with 45 wins. Only Charley Toogood (65) and current head coach Brandon Farrell (91) have more. Farrell, however, has 111 at the high school level overall as he had been a head coach in Illinois before arriving in St. Helena in 2008. To add further perspective, from 2010-2012 under Farrell, the Saints won 22 consecutive regular-season games. Two CIF North Coast Section playoff losses were involved in between, thus not counting against the regular-season streak.
No one, however, will surpass Davis’ winning percentage because his teams went 45-0 before George McCormack took over in 1965.
Marcus Davis described his father as one who preached selflessness and his players practiced as such. Davis’ self-sacrificing leadership embodied him as an educator, coach and father. The Saints of that era fit the “whole is greater than the sum of their parts” description. Combine that with Davis’ leadership and you get a perfect storm.
When interviewing Marcus, I asked how George would have viewed today’s game and student-athletes being pushed to stick with one sport. Marcus confirmed that his father would not be on board with the latter. While George had an old-school element, he was ahead of his time. In that era, there was not an emphasis in scouting opponents but George was a big proponent of such. He was a mixture of old school and contemporary.
“I remember when I got a concussion, I didn’t want to come out but he made me sit out,” Marcus Davis recalled. “His concern for the health of the player was paramount even before I understood what he was doing. He took concussions very seriously. He had one at USC (as a player) and bent over to snap the ball and felt the inside of his head hit his forehead as he described it. He wouldn’t come out, and those guys had leather helmets with sand filled in the pouches. He was of that era where it was like, ‘Rub some dirt on it and get back in there.’ But he was unique in that sense, in that he was very sensitive to injuries.”
The early-1960s Saints achieved their success in the pre-playoff era. Section playoffs were not offered, at least in Northern California, until various parts of the 1970s. So how would the 1960s Saints have fared in a playoff format? All I can say is that it is a compelling question that will never have an answer. Sure, I could take the clickbait journalism approach and offer a hot take, but I have no problem saying that I do not know.
“It’s too bad we didn’t have playoffs,” Hunt said. “It would have been fun to see how far we could have gone, but I don’t know who else we would have played. It probably would have been teams way up in Northern California.”
The other question, and it’s not isolated to this topic, is how would the Saints of that era have fared today? Again, that’s another question with no easy answer. You could make a case that today’s high schooler is a better athlete based on more weight-room and nutrition emphasis, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are better players.
Regardless of era, what the 1960s St. Helena Saints achieved is pretty damn impressive.
