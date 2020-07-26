Napa Valley Up & Comers: Bowers, Potrebic, Wells hoping to finish big

Potrebic capped his first season of Justin-Siena cross country in November 2017 by placing 23rd out of 154 runners in Division IV with a 3.0-mile time of 16:40.9 at the North Coast Section Championships at Hayward High, needing a top-16 finish to have a shot at the state meet.

He also had a huge first season of Justin-Siena track and field in spring 2018. In the Braves’ last Marin County Athletic League Championships, he ran a 2:05.31 in the 800 that is still his personal record. He also placed third in the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches to cap a three-man sweep behind then-seniors Roberto Medina (14-0) and Greg Lowe (13-6).

“Roberto and Greg have been at the top of the MCAL vault list for two years, and they performed very well again at this championship,” Braves pole vaulting coach Andrew Avellar said. “It is great to have Casey join them in this successful day.”

That fall, after the VVAL Championships for cross country had been canceled due to smoke from the Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise, Potrebic and his teammates attended the 2018 section meet. But they never got to compete because the meet was halfted due to unhealthy air before their race could take place. Potrebic had been on a roll, too, having clocked a 3.0-mile PR of 16:20.5 on the Hayward course at the Mariner Invitational that October.