National Premier Soccer League Playoffs: Martins, 1839 FC secures semifinal for Napa Valley 1839 FC

Late-night heroics by defender Paris Martins secured the Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team a National Premier Soccer League Golden Gate Conference semifinal ticket for the first time in club history with its 2-1 win over visiting FC Davis 2-1 Saturday night at Justin-Siena High School.

More than 500 fans in attendance were treated to an intense showdown at Dodd Stadium that was decided in the 105th minute of extra time when Martins struck a ball into the opponent’s net.

“It felt amazing. All the boys have been putting in a lot of work and we came out tonight to play and got the win,” Martins said after receiving the Mira Winery Man of the Match Award. “We need to make sure to stay healthy both physically and mentally and keep following the coaches’ game plan. We’re excited and ready for the second round of playoffs.”

Napa Valley stepped onto the pitch with an offensive mindset of attempting to mirror its impressive June 11 performance, where 1839 FC came out victorious over these Lions, 8-1. But this time the visitors had other plans.

In a very physical game, both teams opened the contest with opportunities to take the lead but didn’t capitalize. Spanish international Dario Pavon nearly put Napa Valley on the scoreboard just 3 minutes in after taking on four opposing players and striking a ball that hit the crossbar defended by goalkeeper Charles Janssen.

Instances after Pavon’s shot sent the crowd into a frenzy, FC Davis got an opportunity via a counter attack. Midfielder Ryan Dieter dribbled a ball upfield and slid a pass for forward Ethan Hoard to tap in for a goal past Carlos “Manzana” Ayala. Unfortunately for the forward, it was just an inch away from his reach.

The sides went into halftime scoreless, but that didn’t last long. The Lions began the second half with strong play via their wings and were threatening to score on 1839 FC substitute goalkeeper Sucre Herrera, who replaced Ayala at the half. Davis took advantage of an inattentive Napa back line on a throw-in that was headed by Hoard and struck into the goal with another header courtesy of Robert Mejia in the 55th minute.

With a 1-0 lead, it seemed as if the Lions had full control. But Napa Valley responded with strong play from substitute Guilherme Martins, giving life to the team managed by Mark Corbett and newly assigned assistant coach Rogelio Ochoa.

“I’ve been working really hard and staying patient throughout the season for these opportunities. I’m here to help the team with whatever is needed.” Guilherme Martins expressed. “Coming off the bench, I was really focused and that’s how soccer is, whenever you have these opportunities you have to stay ready and take advantage of them. It was an amazing feeling to contribute with an important goal, especially in the playoffs. It helped the team to stay alive and pushed the crowd to help us seek that second goal. We can’t thank these amazing supporters enough. They’re great.”

The Brazilian striker made his presence felt instantly with pressure up top and causing dangerous opportunities. “G” would leave his mark on the match in the 70th minute, culminating in a play that saw FC Davis goalkeeper Janssen make two impressive saves in his goal box on hard shots by Oscar Ortiz and Pavon before a rebound landed in front of Paris Martins’ feet, resulting in a well located strike that equalized the game and electrified the stadium.

“Very tough game tonight,” Corbett said. “We’re really proud of the guys for digging deep. We grew as the game went on, and even when it went into extra time. A big credit to that goes to the players and the dedication and intensity levels they show in training. Our fitness levels took over in the end.

“If we’re going to go far in this competition we need a squad and not a team and that's definitely what we’ve got.”

For the remainder of regulation, both sides battled to earn that second goal. But it didn’t come, thanks to solid defensive back lines and outstanding goalkeeping.

With a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, the stage was set for extra time. It was something new for 1839 FC this season, extending a match past 90 minutes. Most importantly, the lone goal was the fewest they had scored while playing at home.

Those factors did not seem to intimidate 1839 FC as it showed determination and grit to pull out a victory, with a goal coming from a player who has played every single minute of the season thus far.

A beautiful play in the dying seconds of the first half of extra time saw five players connect passes. Beginning with defender Sal Gomez and culminating with midfielder Miguel Galvan Lara assisting, Martins was able to sneak a hard strike past the impressive Janssen.

Napa Valley 1839 FC will continue its journey to a first conference title on July 9 when they visit No. 2 seed El Farolito for a challenging conference semifinal at San Francisco’s Boxer Stadium that is slated to kick off at noon. It will be the second time these clubs face off in that venue this year with Napa looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat from April 9.

“We are going to El Farolito in the semifinal, and I think the boys are really excited to be able to put that wrong right,” Corbett said. “It was an even game last time we played them, so we’re expecting another tough one. We’ll be fully rested and well prepared for July 9.”