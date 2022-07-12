National Premier Soccer League Playoffs: Napa Valley 1839 FC falls in semis again

SAN FRANCISCO — Napa Valley 1839 FC came up just short of reaching a National Premier Soccer League Golden Gate Gonference final for a second consecutive year, falling 5-1 to El Farolito at Balboa Park’s Boxer Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

El Farolito (10-2) won its 10th straight game while 1839 FC (9-3) had a five-game win streak snapped with its second loss of the season to El Farolito, which edged Napa Valley 1-0 back on April 9 at Boxer Stadium.

“The better team won today,” 1839 FC head coach Mark Corbett said. “El Farolito are a good side with lots of experience and I think their game plan took over ours. We had to start chasing and adjusting.”

Tactically, Corbett’s team was outmatched by a much more experienced side that managed the flow of the game throughout the 90 minutes and finished the majority of their scoring opportunities.

Outstanding play by Daniel Castro gave the wine country side some control during lapses in the match, but the Pacific Union College standout's lone defensive efforts in the midfield left spaces for the home side to exploit Napa’s backline on countless occasions.

“It’s a huge difference playing on turf all the time and then coming to grass today,” Corbett said. “Our speed of play has been excellent all season, but we didn’t find it today. We couldn’t get it going and they took full advantage.”

Despite the change in surface, Napa Valley found key opportunities to take the lead thanks to its speed and agility. The most clear chance came in the 24th minute, when Oscar Ortiz beat his defender and was left alone against El Farolito’s Johan Lizarralde. The goalkeeper had no choice but to commit a foul and a free kick was awarded just outside the goal box.

While 1839 FC and El Farolito players were protesting to the referee as to why a yellow card should or should not have been given, Ortiz quickly set the ball and took a shot toward the open goal. Unfortunately for the 2012 Vintage High School graduate, the effort went just wide.

The miss played a big factor as the home side went on to score the lone goal of the half just two minutes later courtesy of Erik Arias.

Napa Valley responded with another attempt on a great shot off the right foot of its leading scorer on the season, Dario Pavon, in the 31st minute. The striker received a ball with his back turned to the goal and quickly adjusted to get a strike off from 20 yards out that went just over Lizarralde’s crossbar. The close call seemed a sign of good things to come for the 50-plus 1839 FC supporters who made the trek.

“Our fans have been phenomenal all season, especially coming in big numbers today. The guys are very thankful for their sacrifice,” Corbett said. “It’s unfortunate we couldn’t get the win for them today because they’re the best supporters in the league by a mile.”

The “Green Army” made its presence felt, making so much noise from the stands that it felt like a home match for visitors. The supporters' boost kicked in at the beginning of the second half, helping 1839 FC equalize thanks to Marco Manzo threatening in the attack. The former Vintage High star and recent CSU Bakersfield transfer was awarded a penalty kick after a strong foul against him in the 48th minute.

Pavon took charge of the penalty kick and successfully converted for his 11th goal in as many matches played. With a 1-1 draw, it appeared Napa Valley would take control of the contest as it had tended to throughout the regular season. But that was not the case against an El Farolito side that patiently waited for slight errors on which to capitalize.

That opportunity came in the 52nd minute for El Farolito. Herlbert Soto received a ball in the wing and, with an unbalanced 1839 FC back line, sent a cross into the goal box that found an unmarked Arias. He headed in the ball past Sucre Herrera, who was making his first start at goalkeeper for 1839 this season.

Arias’ brace and an additional three insurance goals in the final 30 minutes secured the victory for El Farolito in a match where Napa Valley never really found its rhythm as a unit.

Napa Valley 1839 FC heads into the off-season waiting to see if it will be eligible to participate in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup as a result of its strong NPSL campaign. Commonly known as the U.S. Open Cup, the competition has a must-win knockout format and is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States.

Either way, it’s been a successful season for 1839 FC overall. Co-owner Arik Housley noted that the club’s first-ever Women’s Premier Soccer League team finished its season last week with two wins and a tie and the men posted a 9-3 record with more wins than in their first four years combined.”

“We couldn’t be more proud of this year,” Housley said.

Visit napavalley1839.com for more information.