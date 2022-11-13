NCS Eight-Person Football Playoffs: Calistoga avenges loss to Upper Lake

The Calistoga High football team, seeded fifth in the North Coast Section Eight-Person playoffs, used a different defense this time as it avenged a 38-12 league road loss to Upper Lake with a 13-0 road shutout of the fourth-seeded Cougars on Friday night.

“More than anything else, the defensive scheme was properly executed — something we really have been waiting for the whole season, even in the four games we won (prior to Friday),” Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said. “We had some players we didn’t have last time, but we also were down some from last time.

“We did better than we have in the penalty category with around 75 yards, as compared to 150 in each of the last four games. We won the turnover category with none lost, also a first in the last three games, and we won the field-possession game with solid special teams play. Our defense wreaked havoc in Upper Lake’s backfield in the passing and running game. Our offensive line pushed piles to create large holes for lead blockers and runners.”

The win proved costly for Calistoga when junior standout Edgar Caldera, who has started at quarterback most of the season, sustained a knee injury on a punt coverage play, according to Kohler.

“Losing Edgar was like getting kicked in the groin,” Kohler said. “But the whole team stepped up in his wake. We have been playing with Edgar’s positions due to his immense skill and because the other teams key on him. He really plays every position on the football field.”

Jose Vega put the Wildcats (5-4-1) on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on the only drive with Caldera behind center; Christian Ramirez ran the offense after that. A two-point conversion run attempt came up short.

In the second quarter, Javier Rodriguez blocked an Upper Lake punt and fell on the ball to set up a 14-yard scoring pass from Ramirez to Santa Argueta. Ramirez kicked the extra point for a 13-0 lead.

Gustavo Perez stopped the Cougars’ next series with an interception. Rodriguez added an interception in the third quarter.

Calistoga held Upper Lake (5-5), which will be playing 11-man football next season, to less than 150 total yards.

The Wildcats will get another chance to avenge a league road loss, 40-28 to Stuart Hall, when it visits the Knights again at San Francisco’s Kezar Stadium in a 7 p.m. semifinal this Friday.

“We’re looking forward to implementing our revamped scheme on the Knights under the lights this Friday night,” Kohler said. “We are still anticipating hitting the groove for our offensive scheme, getting close to the explosion.”