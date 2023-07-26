Lake County Record-Bee sports editor Brian Sumpter is calling it a career after 39 years.

Sumpter’s last day will be this Friday, July 28.

The 1979 Healdsburg High graduate began the first of nearly four decades running the department shortly after graduating from San Francisco State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

He expanded the newspaper’s sports coverage to include all five of Lake County high schools — Middletown, Lower Lake, Clear Lake, Kelseyville and Upper Lake — and therefore has seen a lot of St. Helena and Calistoga games.

Sumpter’s first season on the Lake County beat had him witnessing Calistoga’s 1984 team, known as the “Dirty Dozen.” Those Wildcats went 7-2 despite having only 13 players. Calistoga’s 1978 and 1999 teams won CIF North Coast Section titles, but Sumpter said the 1984 iteration holds a unique place in program history.

“The North Central League II was pretty tough back then, so it was no small feat,” he said. “Any time you're hurting for players, the margin between success and disaster is one lost player away.”

Sumpter also recalled the once-intense rivalry Calistoga and Middletown once had, one that gradually dissipated because of population growth in Middletown and Hidden Valley that led to Middletown High’s enrollment becoming more than twice that of Calistoga High.

“Calistoga and Middletown used to be quite the rivalry in nearly every sport back in their NCL II days, and that was entertaining to watch — much like the Clear Lake-Kelseyville and Willits-Fort Bragg rivalries,” Sumpter said.

Calistoga’s league opponent landscape has changed on numerous occasions, but St. Helena has been a constant since rejoining the NCL I in 2000. The Saints were a member of the NCL I until 1985 before joining the Superior California Athletic League in the CIF Sac Joaquin Section. Though St. Helena was competitive in some sports, it was overmatched in others.

“I’m glad St. Helena decided to come back to the North Central League I after its experiment with the Superior California Athletic League,” Sumpter said. “I never understood the reason for the switch. St. Helena was so out of place in the SCAL. St. Helena's dominance in volleyball when I first came to the Record-Bee was absolute. That was an incredible run. Hopefully, St. Helena girls basketball can be back to where it used to be.”

The Saints’ girls basketball teams had winning seasons all four years 2011 graduate Maddy Densberger played on the varsity.

“The Maddy Densberger teams were fun to watch, much like the St. Helena softball teams of the last few seasons,” Sumpter said of a softball program that won the CIF North Coast Section Division V title in June and advanced to the Northern California Regional tournament in 2022 and 2023.

He was also referring to St. Helena’s volleyball dominance during the Donna McCornack era from 1972-1989 and its eight consecutive winning seasons during the Benny Rabanal years from 2006-2013, led by Densberger from 2008-2011. She was inducted into the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame last October. After her illustrious career with the Saints, she starred at Sonoma State in volleyball.

“I always liked going to events in Napa County,” Sumpter said, a Cloverdale resident. That meant traveling through Alexander Valley and Knights Valley, which is a beautiful ride even to this day.”

