North Coast Section Division 2 Boys Soccer Playoffs: College Prep shuts out Calistoga in NCS semifinal

ST. HELENA — The Calistoga High boys soccer season came to an end after 20 games Wednesday night, as the Wildcats fell to the College Prep Cougars of Oakland, 2-0, in a North Coast Section Division 2 playoff semifinal at St. Helena High.

The undefeated Cougars, the No. 1 seed, got on the scoreboard with 8:24 left in the first half and led 1-0 at the break. They added the insurance goal with 14:26 remaining in the game.

“Today was a tough game,” Calistoga head coach Christian Escobedo said. “We played them in the quarterfinals last year (in a 3-1 Wildcats win at home) and they were the same — a lot of possession for them and trying to hold them off. We had one key chance to tie it 1-1. Unfortunately, we missed that. It’s just part of the game. We couldn’t put it in today.”

Escobedo said center backs Josue Perez and Diego Perez — a junior and freshman, respectively — and sophomore midfielder Diego Flores played well Wednesday, adding “Diego Perez just really stepped up this season and is definitely my most improved player. I had Elias (Montanez, back) on the right, who is a freshman coming up.

“Aside from our seniors, Christian (Ramirez, goalkeeper), Brandon (Juarez, forward), Juan (Rodriguez, defender) and Ivan (Martinez, forward), everybody’s coming back next year.

“It was a good season overall. Coming back from going to the final last year (and losing 1-0 at Athenian-Danville), we’d lost a couple of key players but for the most part kept the same base. It was a very young team, a lot of juniors and sophomores. We had some ups and downs here and there.”

Escobedo’s advice for his 22 returning players?

“My hope is that they go play club (soccer),” he said. “We’re a small town. The resources aren’t really there for the boys, so we’re hoping there’s opportunities for them at the club level and then bring all their talent together when we have them next year.”

Junior midfielder William Ulloa is one of the Wildcats who play club in the high school offseason, something that likely helped last year’s team stun Sonoma Academy 2-1 in the NCS semifinals. The Wildcats didn’t have that experience factor against College Prep.

“It was a tough game,” Ulloa said. “We came into it the smaller school, a public school competing against these bigger schools that have more money than us and all that, but we battled to the end. We’re a hard-working team. We’ve always been a team that, we may not have the best players around, but we work hard and battle together and that’s what keeps us going. That’s what helped us throughout this season.”

Ulloa can’t wait to play another year with Flores, who made things happen on the field all season.

“Obviously Diego Flores is an amazing player, an amazing young player who we have for a couple more years. I’m excited to see how he’s going to develop throughout the rest of his high school career,” Ulloa said. “Our center back, Josue Perez, is an amazing defender. I love playing with him. Back there, I can trust him with what I need as I go forward.

“(Junior defender) Jesus Espinoza also. He’s stronger and way more physical, but he’s also good on the ball. He really helps with that, in the midfield. Brandon wasn’t here at the beginning of the season, but he helped us toward the end. Also, Christian Ramirez is an amazing keeper, the best keeper I’ve played with.”

Ulloa said the returning Wildcats will need to be better at communicating on the field.

“I feel that’s what brought us down today,” he said. “We weren’t all on the same page at some points, especially in the first half. It’s hard against one of these teams that’s amazing (at controlling) the ball. College Prep is insanely good on the ball. It’s really tough against those teams.

The Cougars (17-0-2) will take on No. 3 seed Sonoma Academy (15-2-2) for the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Head-Royce School in Oakland.

Sonoma Academy also handed Calistoga a 2-0 loss, on Oct. 24 in Santa Rosa, after the Wildcats had tied the visiting Coyotes 1-1 on Sept. 16. Calistoga finished second in the North Central League II, just 2 points behind Sonoma Academy.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.