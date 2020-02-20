North Coast Section Division 6 Basketball Playoffs: Calistoga girls advance with rout, boys fall in heartbreaker

By then, Calistoga’s lead, which had been as large as 10 in the third quarter, was long gone. They were simply fighting to stay in the game, and were in it until Weathers drained a contested layup to put the Spartans up 47-41 with 25 seconds left.

The evening had gotten off to a nearly perfect start for the Wildcats. A 10-4 run at the end of the second quarter had given them a 25-18 advantage at halftime, which they added to in the third. With 5:30 left, they led 30-20 and felt like they were beginning to pull away. Then they went cold and Emery rattled off a 12-1 run in response.

With only a 35-32 lead and now facing a Spartans team that had rediscovered its confidence, the Wildcats entered the fourth period knowing a battle was ahead of them. And while they fought and clawed and scrapped every possession, Emery simply made more shots, grabbed more rebounds and forced more turnovers when it mattered most.

“I knew they were going to have a hard time with our defense and I knew we were going to have a hard time with their rebounding,” Particelli said. “We weren’t going to give up a lot of initial good looks, and if we could keep them off the glass and not give them second or third shots, I thought we’d win by 10, 15 points, and for three quarters we were able to do that.