North Coast Section Division 6 Basketball Playoffs: Calistoga girls advance with rout, boys fall in heartbreaker

The first round of the North Coast Section Division 6 basketball playoffs on Wednesday saw one Calistoga team advance easily while the other had a win in its grasp only to have it slip away down the stretch.
Not surprisingly, it was the No. 2 seed Calistoga girls who advanced to the second round with a 61-27 rout of 15 seed California School for the Deaf, the reigning section champions.
The heartbreaker happened in the first half of the doubleheader. The Calistoga boys, the No. 12 seed, started hot but No. 5 seed Emery (15-4) finished hotter, outscoring the hosts 20-7 in the fourth quarter for a 52-42 win.
The boys end their season at 14-11 overall, the most wins they’ve tallied since the 2006-07 season when they won 19.
The girls, meanwhile, advance to the quarterfinals where they’ll host No. 7 seed Ferndale (11-14) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Wednesday’s night opener wasn’t the prettiest of wins but it was never in doubt for Calistoga (22-3), which took the lead 20 seconds in and never trailed.
Behind their stifling defense, they led 29-8 at halftime and extended their lead to as much as 30 in the second half.
“That was a team that we were better than on this given night and just took care of business,” said head coach Ray Particelli. “We did what we do and it was enough to win by 30, 40.”
Vanesa Quiepo led the way with 20 points with three 3-pointers. Lizbet Escobedo added 11 and Tully Leonard chipped in 10.
Calistoga beat Ferndale, 61-51, earlier this season. They’ll look for a repeat performance on Saturday.
In the first game of the evening, the Calistoga boys had control for most of the contest until the Spartans charged back with a second-half comeback.
After being held in check for most of the game, Emery’s star Anthony Weathers scored 12 points in the final frame to lead the rally. The senior guard is averaging 28 points per game this season and finished Wednesday with 26, 18 in the second half.
The Wildcats were led by Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, who hit 4 three-pointers to finish with 12 points. Christian Caldera finished with 9, Robert Romero 6 and Christopher Olivares and Isaac Garcia finished with 5 apiece.
Aside from Weathers’ hot shooting, the Spartans dominated the Wildcats on the glass. At one point midway through the fourth quarter, they grabbed four consecutive offensive rebounds and drained a crucial minute and a half off the clock.
“The biggest thing for us was, in the first half we were very, very focused on our guards blocking out as well as our bigs,” Particelli said, “and we lost that focus a bit just standing around in the second half.”
By then, Calistoga’s lead, which had been as large as 10 in the third quarter, was long gone. They were simply fighting to stay in the game, and were in it until Weathers drained a contested layup to put the Spartans up 47-41 with 25 seconds left.
The evening had gotten off to a nearly perfect start for the Wildcats. A 10-4 run at the end of the second quarter had given them a 25-18 advantage at halftime, which they added to in the third. With 5:30 left, they led 30-20 and felt like they were beginning to pull away. Then they went cold and Emery rattled off a 12-1 run in response.
With only a 35-32 lead and now facing a Spartans team that had rediscovered its confidence, the Wildcats entered the fourth period knowing a battle was ahead of them. And while they fought and clawed and scrapped every possession, Emery simply made more shots, grabbed more rebounds and forced more turnovers when it mattered most.
“I knew they were going to have a hard time with our defense and I knew we were going to have a hard time with their rebounding,” Particelli said. “We weren’t going to give up a lot of initial good looks, and if we could keep them off the glass and not give them second or third shots, I thought we’d win by 10, 15 points, and for three quarters we were able to do that.
“For us to beat a 5 seed, we would’ve had to do stuff right for the bulk of the game, and we did stuff right for a three-and-a-half quarters.”
While the Wildcats will graduate five seniors, Particelli likes the growth he’s seen in the program as a whole and said he feels confident moving forward.
“I’m happy with the progress,” he said. “With this group of kids, if we start from here this year and continue to grow, it’s going to be a solid team.”
