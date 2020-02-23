North Coast Section Division 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs: Calistoga ekes past Ferndale, 46-45, on Leonard's last-second shot

A scramble for the rebound drained valuable seconds off the clock, but Calistoga’s Hayseel Barrera emerged with the ball from a tangle of bodies and found Lizbet Escobedo with an outlet pass. With 10 seconds left, Escobedo crossed halfcourt, took one more dribble and found Leonard under the hoop. The 6-foot junior rushed the first shot and missed but grabbed her own rebound and followed with another try. It bounced and bounced on the rim, and then dropped through.

With one second left, Ferndale scrambled to inbound the ball and try to get off a heave. But the final buzzer rang before the vistors had a chance, and Calistoga’s gym descended into chaos. The student section rushed the court, joining the players off the bench in a dogpile.

“As soon as I saw Lizbet pass me the ball, I thought ‘Oh, I can’t miss this shot,” Leonard said postgame. “This is like the last shot of the game.’ So as soon as the first one missed I knew I had to grab the rebound and shoot it again immediately and that’s just what I did.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She scored only 5 points but grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and blocked 5 shots. She also made her free throws when they mattered, knocking down a crucial pair down the stretch after going 1 for 5 in the first half.