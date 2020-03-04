North Coast Section Division VI Girls Basketball Championship: Laytonville dashes Calistoga's section title hopes again, 57-40

“They jumped us and punched us in the mouth early and we stayed on our heels instead of trying to punch them right back,” Calistoga coach Ray Particelli said. “If we could have punched back and gotten their lead to something manageable by halftime, there was no doubt in my mind we were going to run them out of gas in the second half. But we have to stay close enough to have that stuff matter and we didn’t.”

Laytonville came out in a heavy press and zone, with the Wildcats’ point guards being pressured immediately from the larger and lanky Warriors. The zone clogged up the lane, with the Calistoga guards struggling to be able to find a way to the basket for easy points. Both sides struggled with turnovers in the first quarter, but Laytonville turned its takeaways into quick buckets.

Akeela James was everything for the Warriors. The junior swiped five steals in the first quarter and outscored the Wildcats by herself for most of the game. Laytonville ballooned its advantage to 14-2, with everything working through James, while Hayseel Barrera scored all 4 of Calistoga’s points in the opening frame.