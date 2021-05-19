North Napa Valley Prep Report: Fruetel helps Saints clinch softball title

But the Braves’ first five batters in the bottom of the first managed to tie the score. The leadoff batter was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a sacrifice fly and scored on the first of three straight RBI singles as Justin-Siena ran the bases aggressively. After another out, the Braves took a 4-3 lead on an error.

Meineke relieved to start the second and Justin-Siena made it 5-3 with a walk and RBI double. Two more walks loaded the bases, but Meineke stranded them. Will Meyer led off St. Helena’s third with a double and, after two outs, stole third and scored on an error to pull the Saints within 5-4. In the bottom half, shortstop Marquez turned a 6-3 double play, but the Braves followed with an RBI double and RBI single to go up 7-4. Catcher Thomas Herdell threw out a runner trying to steal third to end the inning.

But while the Saints failed to get a runner on base in the next two innings, Justin-Siena scored 1 in the fourth and 8 in the fifth to win by the 10-run mercy rule.

The Saints’ four hits also included singles by Josh Johnson and Marquez.