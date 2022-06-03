Northern California Regional Division 5 Softball Playoffs: Saints not themselves in 4-2 semifinal loss

ST. HELENA — The St. Helena High softball team didn’t get to the Northern California Regional Division 5 semifinals by struggling to find the strike zone and finding Los Altos mitts with hard-hit balls.

But that’s what kept the second-seeded Saints from extending their historic season one last time as they fell 4-2 to No. 3 seed Los Altos at home on Thursday.

Saints head coach Brandon Farrell complimented the visiting Eagles (17-12-1) for their defense and pitching but was happy with his team, which team trailed just 1-0 until the sixth inning,

“We battled. We hit the ball right at people at the end. But overall, I felt we swung the bats well,” he said. “They made some great plays, especially the center fielder, and at third base. They were just better than us, more sound defensively, and their pitcher threw strikes and didn’t put any of us on (base with walks). They earned the win today.”

Los Altos will visit No. 1 seed Big Valley Christian (21-6) in Modesto for the NorCal Div. 5 title at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Lions advanced with a 15-1, five-inning thumping of No. 4 seed Lowell of San Francisco.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Stefania Bilyeu, one of only three seniors on their team.

St. Helena junior pitcher Ari Farrell dueled with sophomore counterpart Sophia Asar through four scoreless innings until Los Altos broke it open in the sixth.

After a popup, Paola Lara-Espinoza was hit by a pitch but thrown out trying to steal second base by junior catcher Sofia Cupp. But walks set the table for a two-run single by Asar, before Lauren Han scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

The Saints (18-9) finally responded in the bottom of the sixth, when freshman Emily Glakeler led off with a base hit and went to third on a Cupp double, and both scored on a triple by freshman Tahlia Smith.

Smith then got back to third base safely after drawing the throw when Farrell hit into a fielder’s choice. Both were safe, leaving runners at the corners.

But Skylar Fruetal singled on a line drive to the right fielder, who saw Smith breaking for home and nabbed with a throw to the plate for the first out. After Linnea Cupp reached on a dropped fly ball, the Saints had the bases loaded with one out. But Asar struck out sophomore Reese Dahline on a full count and sophomore Blythe Brakesman lined out to the right fielder.

St. Helena managed to get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, on Sofia Cupp’s two-out single. But Smith couldn’t come up with yet another timely hit, striking out swinging on three pitches.

“They got the one big hit with the bases loaded, with two outs, and that’s what you need to win a big ball game and we didn’t do that,” Coach Farrell said. “I was proud of our girls for coming back. We didn’t die. We had the bases loaded with one out, and we didn’t get those third and fourth runs in. That’s the way it goes.”

Ari Farrell came into the game with a .1.60 ERA in 87 1/3 innings, 155 strikeouts and just 29 walks. But she gave up four earned runs on six hits, a season-high eight walks, and five strikeouts. Asar pitched a seven-hitter with two earned runs, no walks and five Ks.

“We fought pretty hard all the way to the end, but it was an unfortunate loss. I’m proud of my team, though,” Ari Farrell said. “I did not have my best stuff today. On a different day, I think I would have given them my best and we would have won because I know my team would have helped me out with that. I think I’ll take this loss in my books (and move on).”

St. Helena got its hits from Glakeler (2 for 3, stolen base, run scored), Sofia Cupp (2 for 4, double, run scored), Smith (1 for 4, triple, two RBIs), Fruetal (1 for 3, stolen base) and Gema Jimenez (1 for 3).

The Saints came up just short of both North Central League I and North Coast Section titles, finishing second to Fort Bragg in league and to Hoopa Valley in the NCS title game. They will lose Alexandra Hill and Andrea Tobon to graduation, but will return everyone else.

“I think we’ll take it all the way for sure next year,” Ari Farrell said. “I think everyone should be looking out for us and be trying to play us (in the preseason) because we’re going to come out super competitive. We’ll work super hard this summer and take home the titles next year.

“I’ll play travel ball through the summer and try to get recruited to play college ball. I’ll be pitching in a bunch of games and hopefully that will (carry over) into next season.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.