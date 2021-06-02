Notes and Quotes: Kerr in San Francisco to play in U.S. Women's Open

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena continues to place in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races.

Abreu finished 18th in a 30-lap feature race on May 8 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio and earned $900.

He was 15th in a 30-lap feature race on May 8 at Eldora Speedway and earned $1,050.

He was 19th in a 30-lap feature race on May 1 at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri and earned $1,000.

Abreu was fifth in a 40-lap feature race on April 29 at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois and earned $2,500.

***

Speaking at a press conference on May 18 prior to the start of the 2021 PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, PGA of America president Jim Richerson said the golf industry, as a whole, is in a really positive place.

“Even though we had to adjust like everybody did this past year, we saw golf really kind of bounce back in record numbers. Rounds of golf were up 14% year over year. We had over a half a million new juniors that got introduced to the game … ” Richerson said in a transcript provided by ASAP Sports at asapsports.com. “ … We’re seeing those rounds continue to be at record numbers into 2021.