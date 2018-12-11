After years of turmoil in the Napa High football program, including a mascot change and having three head coaches in just two years, officials say they are looking for a fresh start.
The Napa Valley Unified School District is searching for a head football coach for Napa High School, which went 0-10 during the 2018 season and finished in last place in the new seven-school Vine Valley Athletic League.
“Yes, we do need to turn the program around, in the sense of wins and losses,” said Frank Silva, Napa’s principal. “And we are looking for a coach that will facilitate that.
“I believe that based on this unique, wonderful football program, that has a wonderful stadium that is filled with great fans, that it’s a very desired position.”
The position for a varsity head football coach is posted at edjoin.org, a website that lists jobs in education. The job, which was posted Dec. 7, may be combined with a single subject teaching position, according to the posting. The coaching stipend is listed as $3,253.00. If it’s combined with a teaching position, the salary range is from $57,579 to $83,198 for 182.5 work days.
Tom Petithomme, who served as the Grizzlies’ interim head football coach this year, said Tuesday that he will not be applying for the job. Petithomme is Napa’s co-athletic director and teaches three P.E. classes. Petithomme shares the AD position with Darci Ward, the head girls basketball coach at Napa who also teaches P.E. and health along with AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination).
“I was a one-year interim coach. I was here for the kids, to save their season,” said Petithomme. “I stepped in to keep the boat afloat. I’m going to just focus on athletic director.”
Petithomme took over as Napa’s coach in early June after Jesus Martinez was fired following just one year as the Grizzlies’ coach.
Martinez got the job as Napa’s head coach on May 24, 2017 after nine years as offensive coordinator on the junior varsity staff and as the JV head coach in 2016.
He took over for Troy Mott, who resigned as head coach in March of 2017 after a dispute with administrators on how to rebuild the football program after a hazing scandal.
Napa was 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the Monticello Empire League during the 2017 season.
Mott, the winningest head football coach in Napa High history, resigned after leading the program for 11 years. His departure came after what he described as “varying philosophies” on the future of the program between him and the administration.
At the same time as there was turmoil at the head coach position, the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees voted to remove the longstanding name "Indians," from Napa High after some Native American groups complained. That move caused an uproar, particularly with alumni who were committed to the old name.
Earlier this year, the district chose the new name, "Grizzlies."
The deadline to apply for the top job is Jan. 7, 2019. Silva said Napa is looking for an on-campus coach, someone who can teach on staff.
“Right now we’re trying to identify the best person,” said Silva.
An informational meeting with parents was held on Dec. 4 to provide a timeline on the search for a coach.
“We want to make sure that we’re highly engaged and communicating with our football parents here at Napa High,” said Silva.
A committee will be formed that will interview candidates for the job. Silva said he is hoping to have a coach in place by late January. The position needs to be approved by the NVUSD Board of Education.
“We’ll construct a committee to be able to pick the best candidate possible of all the applicants,” said Silva.
The head coach is responsible for overseeing the entire football program, according to the NVUSD.
Silva said he is proud of the way Napa played and competed during the fall season. Napa ended the season, losing to Vintage, 69-14, in Big Game XLVII on Oct. 26.
“It was a tough season,” said Silva. “But when I went to the Big Game, and walked down on the field, our football players went out there and played hard on every play. I was really proud of their performance, because they showed grit, honor and integrity.”
It’s the first Napa High team to go winless since 1955.
“We had a tough season. We struggled,” said Petithomme. “But there was never a second where I saw in any of these guys’ face, a sign of quit. Their tenacity and their willingness to never give up was really amazing.
“I’m just real proud of these guys. They stuck it out. They never quit.”
Petithomme played football at Modesto Junior College, San Jose State and then played five years in the Arena Football League, including three seasons for the San Jose SaberCats.
Napa’s 2019 nonleague schedule includes games against East Union-Manteca and Nevada Union-Grass Valley. Napa still needs to schedule two more nonleague opponents.