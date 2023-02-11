Blake Mendenhall waited to explode for 19 points in the second half to propel Custom House to the 2022-23 Optimist Youth Basketball Middle School Division championship over Soroptimist International, 40-21, last Sunday at Napa Valley College.

Jaxon Keener added 7 points to go with his 14 rebounds. Bruno Moya had 4 points, while Arianna Ordonez and Aranza Aguilar each dropped a 3-pointer for the champs.

In a strong effort, Soroptimist controlled the offensive and defensive glass as Matthew Hutchinson pulled down 18 rebounds and Hayden Diskin and Chase Bosa each had 12 boards. Anthony Dyer led all Soroptimist scorers with 6 points while Bosa and Diskin each notched 4.

Napa Firefighters 35, Kiwanis of Greater Napa 33

In a game that was tied with under 30 seconds to play, Firefighters persevered to secure the OYB Consolation Round Trophy. Milo Buoncristiani paced all Firefighters scorers with 16 points, hitting 10 in the second half. Jonah Faughn had 6 points, Leo Koford 4, and Alex Segura 4. Faughn also garnered 15 rebounds for the victors.

Kiwanis balanced out the scoresheet as Dante Abernathy, Giovanni Cabello and Patrick Goza each contributed 7 points while Devin McShane dropped 6.

Del Sur Mortgage 40, Poppy Bank 33

Zee Raphael and Josh McCall each pitched in 11 points for Del Sur, McCall hitting three 3-pointers in the first half. Javier Arroyo and Alexander Winske each added 9 points to round out the scoring for the winners. Zee Raphael and Winske controlled the boards with 15 and 14 boards respectively.

Vinny French paced Poppy Banks’s offense with 10 points, while Gabriel Harp added 8 and Jack O’Malley 6. French and Harp each swept the boards for 8 rebounds.

Custom House 38, Napa Firefighters 28

One point separated the two teams at the conclusion of the third quarter. Custom House then scored 11 points to the Firefighters’ 2 in the fourth quarter to punch their ticket to the championship round. Blake Mendenhall led all scorers with 20 points. Custom House also saw Bruno Moya drop 7 points and Ryan Santos 5. Arianna Ordonez and Santos led the rebounding effort with 7 and 5 boards respectively.

Firefighters’ Jonah Faughn turned in a fine all-around performance, leading the team with 8 points to accompany his 12 rebounds. Tyler Feaver had 6 points, while Milo Buoncristiani and Leo Koford each added 5.

St. Helena Warriors 45, Quinlan Tire 24

Quinlan Tire’s 14-point fourth quarter wasn’t enough to catch the St. Helena Warriors, whose consistent offense proved too strong. The Warriors were paced by Alex Santos with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Tessa Barrett provided solid offensive and defensive help with 17 points and 12 rebounds of her own. Rutherford Soper also had 8 rebounds.

Quinlan’s offense was spearheaded by Petur Hurd, who dropped 9 points to go along with his 7 rebounds. Scotty Fletcher had 6 points and 6 rebounds on the day.

