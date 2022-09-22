Pacific Union College Volleyball Outlook: Pioneers end four-year Cal Pac losing streak

ANGWIN — With a lot of new faces but plenty of returning players, the Pacific Union College volleyball team snapped a four-year, 58-match California Pacific Conference losing streak with a 3-1 win over Antelope Valley last Saturday in the Covered Wagon.

Izzy Bandy amassed 18 kills and 4 blocks and fellow junior Melisa Lopez had 38 assists and 10 digs in the 25-15, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21 victory for the Pioneers (2-6, 1-4 Cal Pac), who moved up to ninth place in the 11-school conference. The Marauders (0-6-1, 0-6 Cal Pac) remained winless.

Madison Kindred, a sophomore, had 9 kills. Adding 8 kills apiece were freshmen Claire Harlan-Maghan and Maddox Snider, who also had 4 service aces, and junior Abigail Harris chipped in 3 kills. Leading in digs were senior Maxime Paredes with 14, freshman Ryin Le with 13, and sophomore Olivia Newman with 12.

The night before, PUC had lost to visiting La Sierra of Riverside, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16. Lopez tallied 24 assists, feeding Kindred for 8 kills, Snider for 7 and Harris for 4, while Le had 10 digs in her first game at Libero.

The Pioneers also include seniors Katie Kuehn, Kayla Yasukawa and Ashley Rugnao, juniors Megan Ramos and Danika Saucelo, and sophomore Daphne Saucelo.

Lopez could sense after the loss to La Sierra, which followed a three-match Southern California swing during which PUC lost to first-place Westcliff and third-place Saint Katherine but also fell to Providence Christian, the last program it had beaten in the Cal Pac in October 2018 and is now tied with for ninth place.

“We were really excited to get back on the court today and try out some new rotations, moving some players around and getting them used to different positions,” said Lopez, a setter from Miami, Fla. “I was really proud of everyone today. Running this offense is really fun. I think all the girls have so much talent. It makes my job frankly sometimes a little bit hard because they’re all such good hitters that I’m like ‘I don’t know who to set right now.’

“Our freshman outside hitter, Maddox Snider, has come off an injury to her knee and I was excited to see her out there on the court again and swinging away. She’s one of our very strong outside hitters. Abby Harris was in a new position today playing the middle and did fantastic. We have Claire Harlan-Maghan on the right side, who moved over from middle.”

Lopez added after the La Sierra match that the Pioneers’ work on transitioning from digs to sets was paying off.

“We really wanted to implement some new passing techniques into this game and I really saw that out there. I thought this was our best game yet passing-wis,” she said. “I was really proud of our defensive specialists. We had Ryin Le in the Libero position for the first time and Olivia Newman in the middle and they did amazing. I was so proud of them.”

Lopez figured PUC would get out of the Cal Pac basement before long.

“We started out a bit slow. A large amount of transfers and freshmen came onto our roster this year, so it was just a matter of getting used to playing next to each other. We’ll definitely be getting wins with the new rotation we seem to have perfected.”

Melissa Barton, in her third year at PUC and first year as the volleyball head coach, said one reason it’s fun playing La Sierra is because it is a Seventh-day Adventist school like PUC.

“Even though we didn’t get the win today, I think all the girls were super excited about the outcome of the match,” the coach said. “In the locker room afterward, it didn’t feel like we lost. We felt we had really improved from our previous matches this season.

“This is the best passing I’ve seen from my team. We just had trouble putting the ball away today and a lot of that was because we tried out a new rotation, which I think worked overall. We showed we can keep up with some pretty big teams. La Sierra is near the top of the Cal Pac and we kept with them for the most part.”

Barton was pleased with the setting and hitting against La Sierra, along with the improvement in the back row.

“I think this year we’re going to prove that we deserve to be in the Cal Pac and can take out some teams, which is something the girls haven’t seen in years,” the coach said. “They’ve usually won only in preseason and then it’s been bad throughout the whole conference (campaign), but this year I think we’re going to prove that we can take them.”

It took only a day to prove her right.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.