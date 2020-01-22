ANGWIN — George Glover thinks he can see a light at the end of the tunnel.
The ninth-year head coach of the Pacific Union College women’s basketball team hasn’t exactly had a track record of success leading the Pioneers – the best season record they’ve had during his tenure was 4-19 in 2014-15 – but he thinks that could be changing in the not-too-distant future.
At 0-14 overall and 0-5 in the California Pacific Conference entering Thursday’s CalPac game at Embry-Riddle in Prescott, Ariz., the Pioneers are once again headed for a losing season. But when Glover looks at his roster, he sees hope just down the road.
“I think we have the beginning building blocks of something good,” Glover said after his team’s 87-82 loss to La Sierra on Jan. 9, their closest margin of defeat all season. “Whether we get there this year or not, that remains to be determined. But I think we have the building blocks because of the freshmen and sophomores we’ve got that are playing a lot of minutes.”
That’s so far been the case out of necessity. Injuries have wreaked havoc on the Pioneers’ lineups, thrusting many of the team’s newcomers into more prominent roles.
“I tell everyone, ‘Injuries are not an excuse, but they do impact you,’ and then once you get everyone back healthy, you have to develop that team chemistry again and that’s where we are right now, getting that team chemistry back,” he said.
The Pioneers have seven returners and five fresh faces on this year’s roster. The returners are seniors Elissa Root, Regan Andel, Faith Williams and Huei-Anh Spencer, junior Cayla Dulay, and sophomores Alexus Genochio and Jasmine Peete. The new additions are sophomore Venus Miari Pascua and freshmen Samantha Foong, Olivia Crigler, Sydney Whetstone and Kayla Yasukawa.
Glover said seven of the 12 players have missed time with injuries so far this year. As of Jan. 16, only seven Pioneers had seen in time at least 10 of the team’s 13 games.
Glover did add that as conference play has commenced, the team has begun to regain its health – and he’s seen better performances because of it. Their Jan. 9 game was a perfect example.
La Sierra entered the game at 9-7 and coming off a close loss to league-leading Antelope Valley, and the Pioneers gave the visiting Eagles all they could handle. Pacific Union, which hadn’t lost by less than 20 points all season, trailed only 83-82 in the final minute.
The Pioneers even had a good chance at taking the lead down the stretch, inbounding the ball under La Sierra’s basket with 28.4 seconds remaining and still down by a point. But the Eagles’ smothering defense forced a turnover and they iced the game at the free-throw line.
Aside from injuries, turnovers have been a major issue for PUC this season. Still, Glover loved the fight his team showed against La Sierra, especially since it was the first close game they had been in all season.
“Percentage-wise, we’ve done a great job shooting, but our Achilles heel right now is our turnovers. We lost this game today because of turnovers,” he said. “But our shooting is better and our defense is better, even though we allowed 80-something points.
“But I’m proud of where the girls are right now and the page that they’ve turned. Chemistry-wise, you can’t put anything on our team chemistry and now that everyone is healthy I’m starting to see it a lot more.”
One of the bright spots has been the play of Crigler, a guard from Hebron, Kentucky. She was a standout during her prep days at Holy Cross District High School in Covington, Kentucky, and has so far been a leading force on both sides of the ball for the Pioneers.
She currently leads the team in scoring at 13 points per game and is also the team leader in steals (17), free-throw percentage (75 percent) and 3-pointers made (27).
Her play of late even caught the attention of the CalPac, which named her the conference player of the week on Jan. 13. She earned the accolade with her 20-point, 6-assist performance against La Sierra, coupled with an 18-point, 4-steal showing against Antelope Valley two days later.
She’s one of the pieces Glover sees as a building block for the future. Another is Peete, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who had her highest scoring games of the season, 22 and 30 points, respectively, in last Thursday’s 68-54 loss at rival Cal Maritime and Saturday’s 78-47 home loss to Simpson University. Peete is averaging 13.2 points and Crigler 12.5 to lead PUC.
But in order to become the team Glover believes the Pioneers can be, he needs them to believe in their potential, too.
“There’s definitely a light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s getting a team to believe that they’re supposed to be here,” Glover said on Jan. 9. “Even though they picked us to finish in last place in the CalPac, it doesn’t mean that you have to play to that ranking. But again, they’re learning. So we want to grow from tonight.”
While at times that belief has been difficult if not impossible to find amidst blowout loss after blowout loss, Glover is starting to see his team turn a corner in that regard. The La Sierra game certainly helped.
“I see the belief; I just need them to see it,” he said. “Once we put analytics into it and see where our mistakes are, we start to realize, well, they didn’t beat us; we gave it away because we didn’t do this or that.
“So they are believing in themselves because of what I’ve seen in the last two games. I told them today in the locker room, ‘We fix us, we’ll be OK moving forward.’”
