Pacific Union College Women's Volleyball: Pioneers hope to bounce back in Arizona

The Pacific Union College women’s volleyball team, despite taking a 7-1 nonconference record into California Pacific Conference play, is 0-8 in the Cal Pac so far.
The Pioneers are 9-9 overall, however, thanks to two more nonconference wins in the middle of their Cal Pac schedule.
Most recently, Pacific Union lost 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 to visiting UC Merced on Oct. 12 and then began a four-match road trip with a 25-9, 25-14, 25-16 loss to Simpson University in Redding last Thursday.
Leading the Pioneers in the two matches combined were freshman outside hitter Madison Kindred with 11 kills and 5 digs, Kayla Yasukawa with 10 kills, sophomore outside hitter Abigail Harris with 8 digs and 4 kills, sophomore defensive specialist Alma Ramirez with 28 digs and 2 kills, and sophomore setter Melisa Lopez with 26 assists, 11 digs and 1 kill.
Pacific Union head coach Richard Silie, who is also the school’s athletic director, said the Pioneers’ Cal Pac record has as much to do with off-court issues as having tougher opponents in the conference.
“The Lady Pioneers are definitely players that have heart and we try to stick with it no matter what’s going on or who’s on the other side of the net,” he said. “We have evidently been impacted by life around us — COVID, injuries, eligibility issues and such — but overall I’m very proud of our girls, going against a very complete, very together program like UC Merced that is in our conference — we see them three times this season.
“So I’m extremely proud of our girls and how they played. My libero (junior Ashley Rugnao) couldn’t play because of pain in her ACL, so the medical staff pulled her literally five minutes before the game started. I put another girl (Ramirez) there to do the job and she did fantastic. They know life throws punches at you and you just keep at it. We’re Pioneers, and Pioneers find a way. If we’re able to turn some things around we would still have a chance at (being one of the) six teams that get into consideration for playoffs. At the end, it’s tough. It will be an uphill battle. But if I can get some of these girls back (from the injury list), then we should have a chance at it.”
The Pioneers continue Cal Pac action this week with three straight games in as many days in Arizona — at Embry-Riddle in Prescott at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Benedictine University in Mesa at 4 p.m. Friday, and at Park University in Gilbert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday — before hosting Simpson at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
Yasukawa, a 6-foot junior out of Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in San Francisco, said the Pioneers didn’t have six players for the UC Merced match.
“UC Merced is one of the tougher teams in the Cal Pac,” she said. “They have a bigger squad than we do, but when we get all of our players we’ll get back at them. I feel like everyone was playing out of position, so I give props to my entire team for playing hard.
“It was a tough loss but we do not have all of our players due to COVID reasons, so hopefully next week we’ll come back stronger than ever. When we have our whole team, hopefully we can make an impact in the Cal Pac. We have eight more games coming up.”
The Pioneers have only two seniors — American Canyon High grad Stephanie Lim at defensive specialist, and Tennessee native Sofe Fowler at setter — and therefore could make even more noise in 2022.
Yasukawa also plays basketball for the Pioneers, but wants to see the volleyball program flourish.
“Hopefully we get some good recruits, some nice players, and get better next year,” she said.
Dave Mosher contributed to this story.
