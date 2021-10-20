Pacific Union College Women's Volleyball: Pioneers hope to bounce back in Arizona

“So I’m extremely proud of our girls and how they played. My libero (junior Ashley Rugnao) couldn’t play because of pain in her ACL, so the medical staff pulled her literally five minutes before the game started. I put another girl (Ramirez) there to do the job and she did fantastic. They know life throws punches at you and you just keep at it. We’re Pioneers, and Pioneers find a way. If we’re able to turn some things around we would still have a chance at (being one of the) six teams that get into consideration for playoffs. At the end, it’s tough. It will be an uphill battle. But if I can get some of these girls back (from the injury list), then we should have a chance at it.”