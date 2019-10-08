Pacific Gas and Electric’s precautionary power outages that will affect a large portion of Northern California may also affect Calistoga High School’s sports schedule this week.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no games scheduled for later in the week when the outages are supposed to take effect had been canceled but that could change, according to Calistoga High Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz.
“Play it as it happens,” he wrote in a text message. “If the other school is in we will play. If school is closed or no power (volleyball, JH girls basketball) we cannot.”
Heitz said the high school will not be closed on Wednesday when the outages are slated to start, adding that as of Tuesday that there were no plans to cancel any home games later in the week. That is subject to change, according to Heitz, but he could not say for sure when.
“No plans to cancel,” he wrote. “Calistoga plans to stay open. Wait and see about other schools.”
There are several high school games taking place in the latter half of this week.
Girls soccer is scheduled to play at Roseland University Prep on Thursday while boys soccer is scheduled to host Anderson Valley on Friday. Volleyball is scheduled to host Roseland University Prep on Thursday.
Football is on the road at Branson on Saturday. Head coach Jim Klaczak said he does not anticipate the game being affect by the outages.