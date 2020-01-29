CALISTOGA — The Calistoga High girls came in on a six-game win streak and the boys having won five of their last six, but only one of them could get past visiting St. Vincent in nonleague basketball games Tuesday night.
The girls dominated like they have time and time again this season, beginning the evening with 56-44 victory to improve their overall record to an impressive 17-2.
On the flip side, the boys were soundly beaten 58-32 to fall to 9-9 on the season.
The Calistoga girls came out sluggish in the first quarter, as a bevy of missed free throws and turnovers led to a 13-9 deficit.
But the Wildcats regained their composure to put together a 19-point second quarter, fueled by senior guard Vanessa Queipo, to head into halftime with a 28-25 lead.
Calistoga hindered its own performance in the first two quarters, shooting a dismal 2 of 16 from the free-throw line. But the Wildcats clamped down on defense and only allowed 8 points in the third quarter to extend their lead to 41-33.
The offense provided a much-needed spark in the fourth, when Calistoga scored 6 points in the first 1:28 of the quarter and to push the lead to 47-34. That effectively put the game away. The Mustangs made one last run at the end, but came up short.
Junior center Tully Leonard absolutely stuffed the box sheet, recording 15 points, 19 rebounds and 6 steals — all while playing the whole 32 minutes of the game. Co-coaches Ray Particelli and Cesar Cruz both had high praise for Leonard following the game, calling it the best game of her career.
Queipo (19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals) and senior guard Lizbeth Escobedo (12 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds) also helped lead the way in the win.
Despite the continued lack of perimeter shooting, Particelli is still satisfied with how his team is performing at the moment.
“It was a good game for us,” he said. “It was better than the teams we’re playing, so I’m happy. We gotta get better because there’s better teams out there. But you know, for where we’re at, I’m pretty happy so far.”
You have free articles remaining.
A statistic of note: Neither Particelli nor Cruz could recall a moment in the last 30 years where the Calistoga girls beat St. Vincent, so a little bit of history was made.
It was the Wildcats’ seventh win in a row since they dropped games on Dec. 30 and Jan. 9. Their average margin of victory during the current streak is 36 points, a clear indicator that they are easily among the best in the section for Division 6.
The St. Vincent boys also led 13-9 after the first quarter but, unlike their girls team, didn’t let Calistoga back in it. The Mustangs opened up a 28-19 lead by halftime.
But the game started to really unravel for the Wildcats in the third quarter, when they fell behind 44-26. A technical foul on guard Christian Caldera midway through the third signified the frustration for the home team. The Wildcats ultimately never regained the momentum following their third-quarter stumble. They were outscored 30-13 in the second half.
In the end, the athleticism of St. Vincent was simply too overpowering for the Wildcats.
The loss set back Calistoga with two games remaining in the regular season. The Wildcats were looking good in the middle of January, when they strung together a four-game win streak, but they have now lost two of their last three.
“That’s a pretty solid team — we hung with them for a half,” said Particelli, who also coaches the boys with Cruz. “Again, our breakdowns allow good teams to get up on us and then we just kind of never recovered from it.”
The boys were coming off another nonleague win at home, Friday's 54-22 rout of Victory Christian Academy of Santa Rosa. Christopher Olivares and Jonathan Koffler each had 10 points, Garcia 9, Caldera 7, Aaron Carrillo and Romero 6 each, Jesus Rojas-Mendoza 4, and Willmer Ulloa 2.
Last Thursday, the girls pummeled Roseland Collegiate Prep in Santa Rosa, 55-8. Litzy Infante had 25 points, Queipo 11, Escobedo 8, Skylar Frentel 5, Laila Elkeshen 3, Barrera 2 and Andrea Villasenior 1.
The boys lost 53-48 to Roseland in a game that was tight throughout. Koffler led the Wildcats with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Garcia added 10, Caldera 7, Romero and Rojas-Mendoza 5 apiece.
Up next for the Wildcats are nonleague games against Technology in Rohnert Park on Friday, the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.