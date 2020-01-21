The Calistoga High girls and boys basketball teams each won at Pacific Union College Prep on Jan. 15 and over visiting Tomales on Friday.
The girls won 78-19 at PUC Prep as all 11 Wildcats scored. It was 29-2 after one quarter and 47-11 at halftime. Hayseel Barrera had 18 points and Vanesa Queipo 16 to lead the way. Litzy Infante and Lizbet Escobedo each scored 10, Skylar Frentel had 6, Elin Carlsson, Andrea Villasenior and Laila Elkeshen scored 4 apiece, and Angeli Aquino, Tully Leonard, Dayana Cardona each chipped in 2.
For PUC Prep, Hannah Fenk and Claire Bussell each scored 6, Lidia Granados hit a 3-pointer, and Ellie Fuller and Izzy Westenrider each contributed 2.
In Friday’s 56-27 win over Tomales, Queipo had 17 points, Infante 12, Barrera 10, Leonard 8, Escobedo 3, and Elkeshen, Frentel and Cardona supplied 2 apiece. Calistoga led 26-15 at halftime and put it away with a 22-4 third quarter.
The boys won 71-49 at PUC Prep behind Robert Romero’s 21 points – 19 of them in the second half. Jonathan Koffler and Christian Caldera each scored 13, Christopher Olivares had 12, Isaac Garcia scored 10, and Eddy Sandoval chipped in 2. The Wildcats set the tone with a 24-3 first quarter keyed by three treys from Koffler and 8 points from Olivares.
The PUC Prep boys (0-5) got a game-high 23 points from Trevor Payne, 11 from Michael Carreon, 10 from Ben Maia, and a 3-pointer from Barrett Bothwell.
The Wildcats got 28 points from Caldera in a 72-47 rout of Tomales. They led just 21-18 after one quarter but outscored the Braves 14-6 in the second and 21-6 in the third to pull away. Garcia and Olivares each scored 11, Koffler had 7, Romero added 6, Jesus Rojas-Mendoza chipped in 5, and Sandoval added 4.