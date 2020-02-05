{{featured_button_text}}
Calistoga boys basketball vs. St. Vincent de Paul

Calistoga's Christian Caldera drives into the key against visiting St. Vincent on Jan. 28.

 Dave Mosher photo

The Calistoga High boys basketball team got very balanced scoring in a 71-35 North Central League IV rout at Tomales Tuesday night.

Robert Romero led the Wildcats (12-9, 3-1 NCL IV) with 12 points, while Jonathan Koffler, Christian Caldera, Isaac Garcia and Jesus Rojas-Mendoza each scored 11. Christopher Olivera added 7, Joey Russo 5 and Aaron Carrillo 3.

After taking a 23-12 lead in the first quarter, the Wildcats bore down defensively to lead 48-19 at halftime and 67-23 after three. Ryan Johnson led Tomales with 10 points.

The Wildcats were coming off Friday’s 64-52 home win over Technology of Rohnert Park. Romero and Caldera each had 20 points, putting together three 6-point quarters apiece. Rojas-Mendoze had 8 of his 10 in the first quarter.

Garcia chipped in 8, Olivera 4 and Carrillo 2 for Calistoga, which hosts Geyserville at 7 p.m. Friday.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0