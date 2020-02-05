The Calistoga High boys basketball team got very balanced scoring in a 71-35 North Central League IV rout at Tomales Tuesday night.
Robert Romero led the Wildcats (12-9, 3-1 NCL IV) with 12 points, while Jonathan Koffler, Christian Caldera, Isaac Garcia and Jesus Rojas-Mendoza each scored 11. Christopher Olivera added 7, Joey Russo 5 and Aaron Carrillo 3.
After taking a 23-12 lead in the first quarter, the Wildcats bore down defensively to lead 48-19 at halftime and 67-23 after three. Ryan Johnson led Tomales with 10 points.
The Wildcats were coming off Friday’s 64-52 home win over Technology of Rohnert Park. Romero and Caldera each had 20 points, putting together three 6-point quarters apiece. Rojas-Mendoze had 8 of his 10 in the first quarter.
Garcia chipped in 8, Olivera 4 and Carrillo 2 for Calistoga, which hosts Geyserville at 7 p.m. Friday.