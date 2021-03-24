Prep Cross Country: Calistoga's Heth wins home meet in Angwin

Calistoga High’s Julia Heth had two very different meets to start her senior cross country season.
She and senior teammate Tully Leonard started by competing in a five-team meet hosted by Kelseyville on Feb. 24 at Six Sigma Ranch Vineyard & Winery in Lower Lake, where Heth was second to Clear Lake freshman Hannah Garrity by more than a minute and a half.
Heth’s time on the course, which was just less than three miles long, was 20 minutes, 3 seconds. Leonard ran a 24:26 and finished ninth out of the 17 girls in the race.
The boys runner-up was also from a Napa County school, Pacific Union College Prep’s Gabriel Delgadillo. He finished in 17:48, well behind the 16:01 of Middletown’s Isaac Rascon but second out of 16 boys. Also for PUC Prep, Everett Fenk (21:09), James Han (21:51) and Christian Westenrider (22:19) finished eighth, ninth and 10th.
The Falcons also had the fourth- and seventh-place finishers in the girls race, Megan Eckhart (21:25) and Apani Barnes (23:12).
Calistoga and PUC Prep next ran in a March 17 meet hosted by the Wildcats on trails behind Pacific Union College in Angwin. Rohnert Park schools Credo High and Technology High also competed in the four-school meet.
Heth won the girls race in 20:42.70 seconds, finishing about 23 seconds faster than runner-up Eckhart (22:06.24).
“Julia has been working very hard all season, even when we could only stay on campus during the pandemic,” Calistoga coach Casey Jones said. “Today, since we had been on the course a few times, we felt she could get a good start and maintain a lead. She is a very strong hill runner and, even with her large lead, she attacked all the hills. Her time was awesome since the course was longer than her last race. She would have finished third in the boys race, so her time was excellent.”
Leonard, one of the heroes of the record-setting 2019-20 basketball team, finished fourth (25:44.92). For PUC Prep, along with Eckhart, Barnes was sixth (26:18.89), Zahara Lucas eighth (26:29.40), Claire Bussell ninth (28:24.99), Hannah Fenk 10th (28:28.71) and Amy Park 12th (31:52.05).
Leonard scored the winning basket on a putback in a 47-46 win over Ferndale in the North Coast Section Division 6 quarterfinals last year, securing a first-ever spot for the Wildcats in the Northern California regional playoffs. After losing the section title game, fifth-seeded Calistoga opened NorCals with a 47-46 win at No. 4 seed Valley Christian of Roseville. It was the first NorCal basketball win in school history.
Leonard never got to try for an encore after that memorable junior season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coastal Mountain Conference canceled all fall and winter sports this school year except cross country, so Leonard focused on track and field and competing in the 3,200 meters, hurdles and jumps.
“Tully is a track star who is using cross country as her training, but she has been doing super,” Jones said. “Her race was also a great time from her last race, and her hill work today allowed her to pull away from the other runners. I asked her to get out near the front runners today and that great start paid off.”
Delgadillo won the 18-runner boys race for PUC Prep in 19:06.45, about 20 seconds faster than the runner-up from Credo. Also for the Pioneers, Fenk was seventh (22:08.38), James Han eighth (22:29.02), Westenrider 10th (23:47.28), Alex Parriott 11th (23:55.00), Deigo Mariano 12th (24:26.39), Christopher Jefferson 15th (26:40.31) and Boyd Hamilton 16th (28:57.48).
Calistoga sophomore Roberto Mendoza was 13th (24:49.70).
Jones said Mendoza is also using cross country as track training.
“Today he ran a personal best, on an even on a longer course than last race, by over two minutes,” the coach said. “Roberto was able to maintain his place and also showed great hill work throughout the race, and I was impressed with his strong finish.”
The Calistoga trio was to compete Wednesday in a meet hosted by Middletown, before hosting their own meet on April 7. Their last scheduled meet is to be hosted by Lower Lake on April 14.
