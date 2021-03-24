Prep Cross Country: Calistoga's Heth wins home meet in Angwin

“Julia has been working very hard all season, even when we could only stay on campus during the pandemic,” Calistoga coach Casey Jones said. “Today, since we had been on the course a few times, we felt she could get a good start and maintain a lead. She is a very strong hill runner and, even with her large lead, she attacked all the hills. Her time was awesome since the course was longer than her last race. She would have finished third in the boys race, so her time was excellent.”

Leonard, one of the heroes of the record-setting 2019-20 basketball team, finished fourth (25:44.92). For PUC Prep, along with Eckhart, Barnes was sixth (26:18.89), Zahara Lucas eighth (26:29.40), Claire Bussell ninth (28:24.99), Hannah Fenk 10th (28:28.71) and Amy Park 12th (31:52.05).

Leonard scored the winning basket on a putback in a 47-46 win over Ferndale in the North Coast Section Division 6 quarterfinals last year, securing a first-ever spot for the Wildcats in the Northern California regional playoffs. After losing the section title game, fifth-seeded Calistoga opened NorCals with a 47-46 win at No. 4 seed Valley Christian of Roseville. It was the first NorCal basketball win in school history.