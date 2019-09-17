LOS ALTOS HILLS — Unlike when the Calistoga High football team had last traveled to the Peninsula two weeks before, the Wildcats were in control Friday afternoon.
Calistoga cruised to a 28-8 victory over Pinewood on a tiny campus just five minutes from Woodside Priory, where the Wildcats (2-1) lost their season opener.
“We’re making improvements, but they’re smaller than I like them to be at this point in the season,” Wildcats head coach Jim Klaczak said. “The biggest improvement is always between your first and second game and then they’re smaller, but we have so many things that we need to work on.
“The bye week right now is a welcome, welcome sight for us, but you know we’re getting better and the offensive line is definitely getting better. I’m just glad how the kids showed that, under adversity, they could come back and play hard. We didn’t get anybody hurt. Like I said to the kids, good teams win bad games.”
The defense continued to be a strength for the Wildcats. The unit forced a turnover on downs on the Panthers’ opening drive before sophomore Christian Caldera continued to use his magical ability of finding the end zone by taking a quarterback keeper up the middle for a 45-yard touchdown. Caldera found his favorite weapon, Issac Garcia, on a quick pass for the two-point conversion.
The Panthers (1-1) weren’t able to mount much yardage on the ground, as Calistoga’s defense forced their rushers to the outside for little gains.
“This game was pretty big for us,” said Wildcats senior Fernando Rios. “We have we have a lot of young guys and it’s kind of hard for them to get the best out of their heads. So I think it’s really big, them stepping up. Like actually stepping it up, because we don’t have enough people to fill individual spots. So I’m actually proud of our team. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
Calistoga marched down the field again, but two penalties in a row pushed the Wildcats back to first and goal at the 15-yard line. It appeared the Panthers had swarmed Caldera, but the quarterback brushed off the tacklers and raced to the other side of the field for a 15-yard touchdown burst. The two-point-conversion attempt was failed.
Caldera rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns, and has now averaged 195 on the ground through three contests.
Momentum almost swung in the hosts’ favor in the second half, as Liam Smith capped off a four-minute drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats struggled with snapping the ball for most of the game and even reverted to a conventional under-center snapping scheme to help the offense continue to move.
What forced Calistoga to change its game plan was a snap that went high over Caldera’s head out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Panthers marched down the field to start the second half, but the Wildcats forced a fumble in their red zone and Garcia returned the ball into Pinewood territory. Caldera then added his third touchdown of the game on a powerful 28-yard run.
Smith had 86 yards on 14 carries for Pinewood, but the Panthers did not find the end zone after their first score. Caldera scrambled 54 yards to paydirt to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.
“Defense is important to me and this defense has a chance to be better than last year’s, and last year’s was very good. Speed kills and we’ve got some real speed on this defense,” Klaczak said.
“Our mantra is alignment, assignment and execution. At times they executed very well, but their alignment left a lot to be desired. That’s just stuff that you have to work on and it takes time. It takes practice. Fortunately, the week off will give us a chance to gear back a little bit and get some kids healed up, and hopefully we’re back at full strength for Potter Valley (at home Sept. 27).”