PORTOLA VALLEY — The Calistoga High football team traveled more than two hours to open its season against Woodside Priory in the hills above Palo Alto on Friday afternoon, where giant redwood trees line the road to the grounds.
The Panthers’ picturesque field had no goalposts, but they knew how to play eight-man football as they demonstrated in a 26-12 victory and avenged last season’s 46-6 loss at the hands of the Wildcats.
The competitive contest ended with a large shoving brawl, as a hard late hit started the tumble and the final eight seconds of the contest were run off the clock. No players were ejected, however.
“They wanted it much more after they got hammered last year,” Calistoga head coach Jim Klaczak said. “Most of those kids are back and I give them credit. They were a well-coached team and they earned the victory.”
Christian Caldera once again proved to be superhuman for the Wildcats, as the sophomore had 208 yards on the ground in 28 carries. The quarterback took heavy punishment all afternoon, as early season offensive line mistakes put the young signal caller in danger on each snap. The Wildcats struggled on fourth downs, turning over the ball on downs four times.
Calistoga scored the first touchdown of the game when Caldera connected with Yuli Caballero on a 36-yard pass on a fourth down. A major factor for the Wildcats was the absence of senior Jesus Rojas, a key two-way player who missed the game because of an injury.
A key part of the contest was at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers had just scored on an Eli Roybal 21-yard touchdown run and made the two-point-conversion. On the third play of the ensuing Calistoga drive, Jashae Williams intercepted a tipped Caldera pass and returned it to the Wildcats’ 5-yard line.
Roybal then quickly punched in the score to put the Panthers up 14-6. The senior running back had 92 yards on 18 carries and was trouble for Calistoga all afternoon.
“Football teams live and die on their offensive lines and we are a work in progress right now, especially in the beginning of the year. We are thin and young in the lines and it showed,” Klaczak said. “They couldn’t run the ball against us last year, and this year they just pounded us. Our youth caught up to us in the first game, and that’s the thing with youth. Someday they’re going to be great and some days they’re going to be not so great."
The Wildcats travel to Upper Lake (0-1) next week.