Four Calistoga High girls basketball players scored in double figures in a 53-41 North Central League IV victory at Tomales on Tuesday night.
Litzy Infante led the Wildcats (19-2, 5-0 NCL IV) with 15 points, while Vanesa Queipo scored 11, and Tully Leonard and Hayseel Barrera 10 apiece. Lizbet Escobedo added 4, Skylar Freutel 2, Laila Elkeshen 1.
Isabel Satori had a game-high 19 points for Tomales, which trailed 16-9, 29-23 and 43-33 between quarters.
On Friday, Calistoga defeated visiting Technology of Rohnert Park, 61-25. After taking a 9-2 lead into the second quarter, the Wildcats got 7 of Queipo’s 13 points and 7 of Infante’s 12 in the second quarter en route to a 24-10 halftime lead.
Barrera had 6 of her 9 during a 17-7 third period, and Escobedo had 6 of her 11 and Leonard had all of her 6 in a 20-8 fourth. Elkeshen added 6 and Leonard 2.