While her Calistoga High swim team finished ninth out of nine teams in the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships on Saturday, Sabrina Wells had quite a meet individually at CV Starr Aquatic Center in Fort Bragg.
The sophomore won the 100-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 0.24 seconds – edging out Emma Larsen of Kelseyville, who finished the race a fingertip behind Wells with a time of 1:00.25 – and finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.06, just behind Larsen’s time of 27.88.
Wells was the top swimmer for the Wildcats this season.
As a team, Calistoga scored 29 points, all from the girls.
Fort Bragg won the girls title, but St. Helena captured both the boys title and the overall team title.
Track and field at CMC meet in Lower Lake
The Calistoga track and field team competed in its final regular-season competition last week, a CMC meet at Lower Lake, and a handful of Wildcats turned in strong performances.
In the girls 300-meter hurdles, sophomore Tully Leonard won the event with a time of 55.6 seconds, a personal record. Leonard finished third in both the long jump, with a leap of 12 feet, 3.5 inches, and in the triple jump, with a PR of 29-6.5.
Leonard wasn’t the only Wildcat with nice showing in the field events. In the girls shot put, freshman Andrea Villasenor won the event with a personal-best toss of 25-8, while sophomore Gabriela Vargas finished second in the event with a PR throw of 25-2.5.
Villasenor also finished fourth in the high jump with a leap of 3-10, and Vargas set another PR in the discus with a throw of 76-4.5.
In running events, sophomore Julia Heth recorded a PR with a time of 3:04.2, good for fourth place in the event. Heth also finished third in the 1600 with a time of 6:20.7.
In boys events, sophomore Alexis Valencia finished ninth in the 100 with a time of 14.3. sixth in in the long jump with a 13-10 leap, and fifth in the triple jump with a PR of 28-10.
Calistoga will likely wrap up its season this Saturday at the Coastal Mountain Conference Championship Meet, starting at 10:30 a.m. at St. Helena High.
Tennis players notch wins at CMCs
The Calistoga coed tennis team concluded its 2019 campaign over the weekend at the CMC Championships.
The Wildcats finished 14th out of 15 teams, but got points in the girls doubles and singles competitions.
The doubles duo of America Montanez and Lupita Perez advanced to the second round via a first-round bye, but fell 8-6 to a doubles pair from Fort Bragg. In singles, Susana Tovar won her first-round match 8-5 over Grace Messenger of Cloverdale, but fell 8-0 to No. 1 seed and eventual singles champion Isabel Sartori of Tomales.
St. Helena scored 14 points to win the team event, outlasting Sonoma Academy (13 points) and Tomales (12 points).
Baseball team drops fourth straight
Since rattling off three straight wins two weeks ago, the Calistoga baseball team has fallen on tough times.
The Wildcats got no-hit in a 20-0 North Central League II loss to Sonoma Academy on Tuesday, their fourth consecutive loss and third straight by the 10-run mercy rule.
The skid had started the previous Tuesday with an 8-7 loss to Technology, in a game they nearly rallied to win. But since then, they’ve suffered nothing but lopsided losses.
They fell 18-1 in five innings to league-leading St. Vincent on Friday, and 12-2 in five innings to Technology on Monday.
The Wildcats are now 4-9 on the season and 3-8 in the NCL II. They have three games left, starting Friday when they host Rincon Valley Christian at 4 p.m.