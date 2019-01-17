Devon Ramirez was named manager of the Napa Silverados for the 2019 baseball season, it was announced on Tuesday by Bruce Johnston, the team’s owner and general manager.
Ramirez served as a player-coach for the Silverados in 2018, the team’s first season in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs.
“I was very impressed with his work ethic, knowledge of the game, and attention to detail,” Johnston said in a press release. “In addition to having experience in our league, he also brings a wealth of experience from his playing and coaching days not only in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, but also internationally. He brings a lot of experience and enthusiasm to the club, which will be a terrific asset to us and our players.”
The Napa Silverados will start the 2019 season on May 31. The complete schedule is to be released in January.
Ramirez, 29, is a graduate of Cal State Dominguez Hills. He has played professionally for eight years, not only for the Silverados but also for the Vallejo Admirals, Pittsburg Diamonds and San Rafael Pacifics.
Ramirez coached for two seasons in Australia, and also helped the Ostrava Arrows of the Czech Republic win their first-ever championship.