The Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase, featuring Prolific Prep Academy of Napa and Golden State Prep of Napa, will take place at Solano Community College in Fairfield on Saturday, Jan. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 27.
Games involving Prolific Prep and Golden State Prep are part of the Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the fall and winter. Golden State Prep is a fifth-year post-graduate team that is affiliated with Prolific Prep.
The Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase, now in its fourth year, is co-hosted by Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond and NextMax Inc.
There are nine games on Saturday and three more games on Sunday, highlighting one of the biggest weekends of basketball in the area.
“It’s the deepest field we’ve ever had,” said Philippe Doherty, who is co-director of the event along with Dan Hudson of NextMax Inc. “There’s always been talent. But this event has grown because we’ve included so many local Bay Area and Northern California high school teams.”
“We have a ton of schools that want to participate. We have a really good mixture of local teams.”
The field is led by Salesian, a nationally ranked team. Salesian is No. 3 in the MaxPreps.com Computer Rankings and No. 13 in the MaxPreps.com Xcellent 25.
Salesian is also No. 5 in the CalHiSports.com State Top 20 Rankings, No. 1 in the Sport Stars Magazine NorCal Rankings and No. 1 in the Prep2Prep.com Rankings.
“There are good teams. It’s really, really good basketball,” said Doherty, director of operations and co-director of Prolific Prep. “A lot of talent.”
Top players include Nimari Burnett (Prolific Prep), Daishen Nix (Trinity Prep), Jaden Hardy (Coronado High), and Terry Armstrong Jr., Addison Patterson and Zion Harmon (Bella Vista College Prep).
The field includes teams from California, Nevada, Arizona and Kentucky. Marshall County High School from Benton, Kentucky is traveling the farthest.
“They get a chance to compete against somebody from out of their area. It allows them to get a barometer for where there team’s at,” said Doherty.
Marshall County will also play at Bishop O’Dowd High-Oakland in a nonleague game on Thursday.
Saturday’s schedule is:
- 8 a.m., Golden State Prep vs. Hillcrest Prep North (Arizona).
- 10 a.m., Balboa City School vs. Trinity Prep (Nevada).
- 11:30 a.m., Antelope High vs. Berkeley High.
- 1 p.m., Stuart Hall High vs. Vanden High.
- 2:30 p.m., Marshall County High (Kentucky) vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent High.
- 4 p.m., Sacramento High vs. St. Joseph High-Alameda.
- 5:30 p.m., Bishop O’Dowd High vs. Coronado High (Nevada).
- 7 p.m., Prolific Prep vs. Bella Vista College Prep (Arizona).
- 8:30 p.m., Salesian High vs. Clark High School (Nevada).
Sunday’s schedule is:
- 11 a.m., Trinity Prep vs. Golden State Prep.
- 1 p.m., Bella Vista College Prep vs. Balboa City School.
- 3 p.m., Hillcrest Prep North vs. Prolific Prep.
“There are some high-level players in this event,” said Doherty.
Prolific Prep, Golden State Prep, Balboa City, Hillcrest, Bella Vista College Prep and Trinity Prep will play Grind Session games.
Admission for adults is $15 per day, or $20 for a two-day pass. It’s $10 for youths ages 7-18 and free for kids ages 6 and under.
Golden State Prep, Shantou University of China to play
Golden State Prep will face Shantou University of China on Friday, Jan. 25 at Napa Valley College at 8 p.m. Shantou University is a college team
Ticket prices are to be announced.