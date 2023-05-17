The 45-and-over Wine Country Blue Jays, in the third of six straight Sunday home games at St. Helena High School, will host the 55-and-over Phillies in Redwood Empire Baseball League action at 10 a.m. this Sunday.

The Blue Jays, whose 16 players include seven Napa Valley residents, edged the 55-and-over Dragons 10-9 for their second straight victory on Opening Day the afternoon of May 7 to improve to 2-2.

It was also Opening Day for the 65-and-over Pioneers. The Napa Valley-based club played in the morning on May 7 also improved to 2-2 with their second straight win, 17-2 over the 65-and-over Blues. They will play the 65-and-over Dragons at 10 a.m. Sunday at Recreation Park in Healdsburg.

The REBL is the local chapter of the national Men’s Senior Baseball League, with 40 teams in six age divisions that each plays a 19-game regular season from April through September.

“The beauty of this league is that we get to step on the field and feel like kids again,” Blue Jays manager Tom Kemper said.

The Blue Jays were formed in 2018 and are the charter member of the Wine Country Blue Jays. The Pioneers joined the REBL in 2016 as the Vets, changed their name to the Pioneers in 2022, and were invited to join the Wine Country Blue Jays organization this season.

The Pioneers and Blue Jays each qualified for the league playoffs the last four seasons.

“Don’t be misled by the 65-plus name of our division,” Pioneers manager Nick Marnell said. “I believe you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the quality of baseball we play.”

The Blue Jays went into the May 7 game with three players ranked among the top 15 hitters in their five-team division — as did the Pioneers, who also feature an 82-year-old pitcher ranked in the Top 10 in earned run average. The Blue Jays and Pioneers play teams from both their own divisions and each other’s age division, but play in their own divisions if they make the playoffs.

The Blue Jays with at least 10 plate appearances so far are led by Karl Gonsalves (.533 batting average, seven singles, two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored), Christopher Hill (.471, seven singles, double, four RBI, run scored), Keegan Barrett (.429, four singles, two doubles, three RBI, three runs scored), Matt Craig (.385, five singles, two RBI), Troy Watters (.333, three singles, double, two RBI, five runs scored) and Kemper (.231, three singles, three run scored).

Hill leads the pitching staff with 19 innings, followed by Kemper (6 1/3) and Ryan McClelland (five). Rounding out the team are Brian Harlan, David Guigni, Brian Adams, Daniel Bitseff, Jason Loring, Paul Gonzalez and Tim Kubes.

The Pioneers with at least 10 plate appearances are paced at the plate by Keith Curlett (.750, five singles, three doubles, seven RBI, six runs scored), Steve Owling (.556, five singles, RBI, run scored), Randy Blossom (.545, five singles, triple, three RBI, four runs scored), Kelvin Joiner (.333, three singles, double, RBI, eight runs scored), Brad Adams (.308, three singles, double, two RBI, two runs scored).

Also leading are Ernie Falcon (.294, five singles, three RBI, three runs scored), Mike McKeever (.231, three singles, two runs scored), Matt Lichau (.200, two singles, three runs scored), Tom Felix (.200, three singles, four RBI) and Butch Taylor (.188, three singles, three RBI, six runs scored).

The Pioneers' roster also includes Timothy Smith, Neil Sparrow, Bill Andrew, Edward Lor, John Sensenbaugh and Marnell.

The REBL will send all-star teams or pick-up teams to Arizona for the MSBL World Series, which has teams from the United States, Canada, Latin America and countries overseas."

“The fundraising is so that we can pay the school district for use of the field, an amount that is in excess of what the league is prepared to pay for, and because it’s our home field,” said Hill, who also plays first base.

"We want to have that pleasure of helping the community by giving back to the school district. The fundraising also allows us to help players out in future years, those who may be challenged and/or, overall, giving back to the St. Helena (High School) athletics fund, which will benefit school baseball and softball programs.”

Opening Day festivities included a St. Helena Little League player throwing out the first pitch of the afternoon game, a group rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” and an all-day silent auction that benefited the SHHS athletic fund.

Hill said he was excited for the team’s second annual home opener celebration.

“That which started off as a little dream for making men’s senior league baseball a part of the community and shared experience, in the spirit of small-town charm, has already achieved a different level of experience for its players and community, compared to its peer teams,” Hill said. “It goes to show you that if you dream it and work at it, it can happen.”

The Wine Country Blue Jays promote fitness and athletic competition among older residents, offering a healthy setting for players and community while fostering the bond of America’s pastime with the charm of small-town Americana.

The REBL is based in Sonoma County and is the premier adult baseball league in Northern California. The MSBL, the largest amateur baseball league in the country, is run by commissioner Rick Cantor and has been offering quality and competitive baseball for adults aged 18 and over for all skill levels since 1990.

For more information or to make a donation, search for “REBL Wine Country Blue Jays” on Facebook, email winecountrybluejays@gmail.com or call (707) 337-8127.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Today in sports history: May 18 Video 1931: Fifteen-year-old Eddie Arcaro rides his first race 1957: Bold Ruler, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Preakness Stakes 1971: Montreal Canadiens beat Chicago Blackhawks in Game 7 to win Stanley Cup 1990: Edmonton’s Jari Kurri becomes leading goal scorer in Stanley Cup history 2004: Randy Johnson becomes oldest pitcher in major league history to throw perfect game 2008: Rafael Nadal beats defending champion Roger Federer to win Hamburg Masters 2008: Boston’s Paul Pierce and Cleveland’s LeBron James combine for 86 points 2013: Oxbow leads from start to finish at Preakness