The Coastal Mountain Conference released its basketball all-league teams this week and a host of Wildcats were featured throughout.
On the girls’ side, junior Vanesa Quiepo was named to NCL IV’s first team , junior Litzy Infante was named to the second team and sophomore Tully Leonard was given an honorable mention.
Alex Ditizio, a junior from St. Vincent, and Lizbeth Castillo, a junior from Sonoma Academy, were named league Co-MVPs.
On the boys’ side, freshman Christian Caldera was named to the first team, senior Jasiel Flores was named to the second team and senior Cesar Ayala was given an honorable mention.
Chance Colbert and Sebastian Gonzalez, a senior and sophomore, respectively, from Sonoma Academy, were named league Co-MVPs.