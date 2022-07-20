Sonoma Nationals like a homecoming for Capps

Over the last 25 years, Ron Capps has raced Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Cars for some of the best in the business, including the legendary Don Prudhomme and Don Schumacher.

But the defending NHRA Funny Car champion will come into the Denso NHRA Nationals at Sonoma Raceway this weekend in a new role.

Just like those legends who taught him the business, Capps is in his first year as the boss who signs the checks as the owner of his Napa Auto Parts-sponsored Toyota Funny Car.

“It’s been a huge challenge and a bit strange,” Capps said of his dual role as the driver who manhandles a twitchy monster of a Funny Car at over 330 miles an hour while knowing he’s also paying the bills. “I try to separate the two and let the team do its job and I work on sticker placement on the car, merchandise and logos and other things like that. But we win or lose as a team.”

He saw just last year how a lapse in concentration at the wrong time can be a costly mistake.

“We knew at the Countdown that we were going to buy the team and we had a lot going on,” said Capps.

The business side drifted into his thoughts for just a split second while he was on the starting line, and he lost on a hole shot in Phoenix.

Capps subsequently went on a charge through the Countdown to win his second Funny Car title. But the intensity of that championship run didn’t leave much time to organize the new team.

“I’m very lucky that I got to drive for Don Prudhomme and could watch how he operated,” he said. “I thought I had the gist of what owning a team is all about and watched my former teammate Antron Brown go through the same transition the year before, but I really had no idea. In January, I was a mess.”

That was from trying to juggle so many responsibilities at one time, from dealing with sponsors and getting parts to hiring employees. But the core of his team stayed together during the sale, including veteran crew chiefs John Medlen and Dean “Guido” Antonelli.

“We were the only Pro Nitro team to stay together in that offseason,” giving the team a consistency even at the beginning of this season, Capps said.

He also benefitted from regular phone calls of support from Antron Brown, John Force, and even Napa Auto Parts store owners who sponsor the team, to get things on track in a hurry.

Capps qualified fifth in Denver last weekend and lost in the second round of eliminations.

“More importantly, we left Denver with everything intact,” he said, feeling fortunate that his equipment—and his checkbook-- didn’t’ take too much of a beating in the thin air of mile-high Bandimere Raceway.

Coming back to sea level this weekend, Capps sits third in the NHRA Funny Car standings, behind Robert Hight and Matt Hagen and ahead of John Force, after adding two wins, one runner-up, and four No. 1 qualifier runs to his career stats so far this year.

Capps grew up in San Luis Obispo and remembers coming to what was then Sears Point Raceway in Sonoma when he was in grade school to help out his drag-racing dad. So it’s easy to see why he considers the return to Sonoma Raceway a homecoming and place to enjoy the weekend with family and long-time fans.

“We always camp up on the hill with lots of family and friends hanging out,” he said. “We make an event out of it.”

That heart-felt connection to Sonoma Raceway is as much personal as it is professional. Capps is always one of the first to volunteer his support for the track’s various charity programs — such as the Speedway Children’s Charity, which raises funds that are distributed to nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

But the is one event that is especially personal to Capps is an ice cream social and charity fundraiser that has become a tradition during NHRA weekend in memory of Eric Medlen. The son of crew chief John Medlen was a native of Oakdale who also began his drag racing career at Sonoma and died in a Florida testing accident in 2007.

But after two NHRA Funny Car championships, three runner-up title finishes and 69 career race wins, Capps hardly takes racing at Sonoma, where he has won four times, for granted.

“Things evolve,” said Capps. “Going from a crew member as a kid, then being a driver, and now returning to Sonoma as a team owner. It’s emotional.”

At the season halfway mark, Capps and the rest of the field are chasing Robert Hight for Funny Car title honors. Hight has won the last three years at Sonoma, where he set an all-time speed record in 2017, and has dominated the class with five wins and two runner-up finishes in the first 11 races this year. Hight, who also won in Denver last week to start the Western Swing, also has a record of 30-6 in elimination arounds, making him the odds-on favorite to repeat as Sonoma race champion which would make him the first driver to win over four consecutive years.

TSR, Pruett get breakout Top Fuel win In Denver

At Bandimere Raceway near Denver last weekend, Leah Pruett finally came down to earth after a frustrating summer to claim the first Top Fuel win for the fledgling Tony Stewart Racing team.

A month ago, Pruett, a 10-time race winner who lost to Steve Torrence in the final round at Sonoma last year, had won only one round of eliminations in seven races as the newly created team tried to find its footing with a new car. At the time, she said that her many years of driving Top Fuel cars for Don Schumacher Racing were too different to create a foundation for the new team.

At Sonoma Raceway during the SaveMart 350, Pruett explained that the car and crew for TSR were all new and that they were starting from scratch to find a winning combination.

“Once you decide on the set-up you want, you have to be committed to it,” she said, “and the only way to test it is runs down the drag strip.”

At Denver, Pruett and her crew finally broke through the frustration with a lot of speed and consistency. She was top qualifier, at a blistering 322 mph, on a hot track in thin air, before going through three rounds of eliminations and beating Shawn Langdon in the finals.

“This is my favorite track.” she said of a Bandimere Raceway most racers dread due to the challenge of racing at high altitude. “I’ve been trying to be emotionless all day just to do my job, but this is for (co-crew chiefs) Neal Strausbaugh and Mike Domagala, (car chief) Ryan McGilvry and my entire crew that has been flawless all weekend. I told you guys a long time ago it was coming, and I couldn’t be prouder than to do it at a place like this.”

The Denver win vaulted Pruett, who at one low point was ranked 13th in the Top Fuel standings, to sixth, putting her in a more secure spot for the Countdown and establishing the TSR team as a legitimate favorite to win at Sonoma.

But the entire Top Fuel contingent is chasing San Jose’s Mike Salinas. With four wins, Salinas is having the best year of his career in his Scrappers Racing machine. Defending Sonoma race champion and four-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence is uncharacteristically looking for his first win of the year as the team has been developing a new engine/chassis combination that has still not hit its stride.

The Top Fuel field for Sonoma is likely the most competitive it’s been in recent years and includes Brittany Force, who has won three times this year, the return of former NHRA champion Tony Schumacher, five-time Sonoma winner Doug Kalitta, and Antron Brown.

Enders looks to rebound at Sonoma

Aaron Stanfield is the defending Sonoma Nationals champion in Pro Stock, but teammate Erica Enders has been running the table on the competition all year. Enders, a five-time Pro Stock champion and current point leader, has four wins in five races so far this year, but is looking to rebound after an unexpected and disappointing first round elimination in Denver, where she lost on a hole shot at the starting line by a mere 0.017 seconds.

The Pro Stock field also includes Mason McGaha, who beat Enders in Denver, and Greg Anderson, a six-time Sonoma Raceway winner.

Stoffer seeks Pro Stock Motorcycle repeat

Karen Stoffer picked up her first Sonoma Raceway win a year ago and she has impressed so far in 2022 as well. Stoffer, an 11-time race winner, made the quickest run over 1,000 feet in class history to win the Gatornationals in Florida (201.28 mph; 6.665 sec). Five-time and defending champion Matt Smith, his wife Angie Smith, three-time Sonoma winner Eddie Krawiec, Jerry Savoie — who won earlier this year in Bristol, Tenn. — and Angelle Sampey, a winner in Norwalk, Ohio, are some of the stiff competition she will have to beat to get another Wally.