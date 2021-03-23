Sports Capsule: Men’s golf, baseball a go at Napa Valley College this spring

After opting out of sports during the California Community College Athletic Association’s Spring I Season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Napa Valley College will participate in the Spring II Season starting April 10.

The decision is based on CCCAA COVID-19 guidelines and input from the college’s safety committee and athletic department, which together determined men’s golf and baseball could compete under CCCAA, Bay Valley Conference and Big 8 Conference safety guidelines.

Student-athletes will follow guidelines from California’s COVID-19 Industry Guidance: Institutions of Higher Education and Napa Valley College’s Safe Campus Spring 2021 document. Students and staff will fill out a self-assessment questionnaire each day they are on campus and complete a mandatory temperature check-in. Napa Valley College’s Student Health Center nursing staff will perform COVID-19 testing of the golfers and baseball players.

Travel to competitions will be to limited areas within the Bay Valley and Big 8 conferences. Napa Valley College will follow CCCAA and BVC/Big 8 testing protocols and requirements. When competition begins, 33% of each intercollegiate team will be tested weekly on a rotating basis to comply with all mandates required by the CCCAA.