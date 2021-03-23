Sports Capsule: Men’s golf, baseball a go at Napa Valley College this spring

After opting out of sports during the California Community College Athletic Association’s Spring I Season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Napa Valley College will participate in the Spring II Season starting April 10.
The decision is based on CCCAA COVID-19 guidelines and input from the college’s safety committee and athletic department, which together determined men’s golf and baseball could compete under CCCAA, Bay Valley Conference and Big 8 Conference safety guidelines.
Student-athletes will follow guidelines from California’s COVID-19 Industry Guidance: Institutions of Higher Education and Napa Valley College’s Safe Campus Spring 2021 document. Students and staff will fill out a self-assessment questionnaire each day they are on campus and complete a mandatory temperature check-in. Napa Valley College’s Student Health Center nursing staff will perform COVID-19 testing of the golfers and baseball players.
Travel to competitions will be to limited areas within the Bay Valley and Big 8 conferences. Napa Valley College will follow CCCAA and BVC/Big 8 testing protocols and requirements. When competition begins, 33% of each intercollegiate team will be tested weekly on a rotating basis to comply with all mandates required by the CCCAA.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to compete in men’s golf and baseball for the Spring II Season of 2021,” said Jerry Dunlap, NVC’s associate dean and athletic director. “Our student-athletes in these two sports had their seasons cut short last spring due to the pandemic and have done everything we have asked them to do in order to participate this spring.
“The decision to participate required a thorough and careful review of the COVID-19 pandemic conditions. As always, our students’ and staff’s health and safety is our utmost concern. Thank you to Brandon Lucas, Traci Oyama and our coaching staff for providing a safe environment for our student-athletes to practice and compete. Our department is also very thankful to our colleagues in the Student Health Center and the financial aid, and to the college’s safety committee, for supporting us and providing our student-athletes with the opportunity to continue their athletic and academic careers.”
Napa Valley College student-athletes have been participating in conditioning practices outdoors throughout the spring. Indoor activities have been limited, in compliance with state and county guidelines. Dunlap said NVC will continue to monitor the situation as new information is released from Napa County Health & Human Services and the state.
The college is at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa. Visit napavalley.edu for more information.
The college is at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa. Visit napavalley.edu for more information.
Napa High needs freshman girls volleyball coach
The position of freshman girls volleyball coach is currently being offered at Napa High School. The season starts April 12 and runs through June 1.
Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have some coaching experience, and enjoy working with student-athletes at the high school level.
Applicants will be required to pass First Aid/CPR, NFHS courses, get background checks, and provide documents required by Napa Valley Unified School District Human Resources.
Those interested should contact Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org.
NV Marathon’s virtual run a success
The Napa Valley Marathon was among the last live events held in Napa County before the state went on lockdown in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the NVM board made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s 43rd version, scheduled March 7, race director Michelle La Salle had an idea. The founder of Blistering Pace Race Management and her husband, Kevin Pool, presented the concept of a virtual race, “The Perfect Pairing,” to the board.
The virtual race gave participants a way to kick off their new year with two months of activity by running or walking distances from one mile to 26.2 miles. The “virtual” finish line was what would've been the traditional race date of March 7, when all runner distances and times were due into the interactive virtual platform.
Nearly 1,000 participants from 44 states and nine countries, including youth, ran in their hometowns.
“I heard from several families that it was a family affair for exercise in a safe way during the pandemic,” NVM Board President Jim Cotter said. “The whole family would go out together.”
The “Perfect Pairing” included participation from longtime event sponsor Clif Family Winery, delivering highly popular, virtual food and wine experiences throughout the two-month competition window.
Most importantly, the NVM, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable giving over its 43 years, was able to continue a yearly high school scholarship program that gives $16,000 in scholarships to senior students in Napa County’s high schools.
The virtual marathon was highlighted on the Bay Area’s KTVU Channel 2 as an innovative way to enjoy the outdoors while doing exercise.
Planning has already begun for the 44th NVM, scheduled March 6, 2022, with hopes that it will be held in person again.
The NVM is a member of the Road Runners Club of America and Running USA, the largest and most influential running-related organizations in the world. Several times, the marathon has been host to the RRCA National Championships, Western Regional Championships, and has been voted best road race in the country.
Forbes Travel and American Express Departures Magazine have both declared the Napa Valley Marathon one of the "top marathons in the world worth traveling for."
Visit napavalleymarathon.org for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
