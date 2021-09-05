Sports Capsule: Napa High Spiritleaders' Youth Cheer and Dance Clinic Sept. 24

The Hall of Fame Foundation’s mission statement, according to napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, whose membership dates to 1912. The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.

The Hall of Fame was formed in 1997, with 36 inductees in the inaugural class.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2006 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.