Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is looking for head and assistant coaches for the girls soccer team, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.
Prolific Prep needs host families
Prolific Prep, a nationally ranked basketball academy based in Napa, is looking for host families for some of their incoming players the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
School at Napa Christian starts on Aug. 21 and ends June 6.
Some of the incoming players looking for housing include a freshman from Haiti, a senior from Iowa, a senior from Mali, a sophomore from Mongolia, and a junior from Senegal.
For more information, contact Program Director Philippe Doherty at 415-385-6151.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue Aug. 11
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The remaining games are on Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting.
For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.