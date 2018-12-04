Prep boys basketball
Calistoga 79, Tomales 55
Five games into the regular season, Calistoga has already equaled its win total from all of last year.
The Wildcats rebounded nicely from an eighth place finish in the Sutter Home Invitational tournament in St. Helena over the weekend with a blow out win over Tomales on the road Monday night. The Wildcats (2-3) played with only six players.
Senior Cesar Ayala led all scorers with 27 points, freshman Christian Caldera scored 18 and junior Jesus Mendoza added 13.
Prep girls basketball
Tomales 38, Calistoga 35
The Wildcats’ 2018-19 season has gotten off to a slow start. They dropped to 0-2 on Monday with a 38-35 loss at Tomales.
Calistoga scored 18 points in the first three quarter before staging a late comeback, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter alone. But the hole was too deep to climb out of and Tomales hung on for the win.
Junior Litzy Infante scored nine of her team-high 11 points in the fourth while junior Vanesa Quiepo added ten for the game.