Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Sonoma Stack needs 18U baseball players
The Sonoma Stack 18-and-under baseball team is looking for players for the 2019 summer season.
Stack players typically come from Sonoma, Napa, Fairfield, Cloverdale and Kelseyville. Players from the program have gone on to have all-league seasons as well as gain exposure to the next level.
Practices will be held in Sonoma and at Justin-Siena High School. The team will play in one showcase at the University of San Francisco and in three other tournaments, including the Keith Connelly Joe DiMaggio League 4th of July Tournament at Cleve Borman FIeld in Yountville.
For more information about costs, scheduling and securing a roster spot, call or text Sam Alton at 707-849-8500.
Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is looking for head and assistant coaches for the varsity boys and girls soccer teams, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high. The school is also looking for a sideline cheer coach and an assistant varsity football coach.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.
Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament June 30
The Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled Sunday, June 30 at Vintner’s Golf Course in Yountville. Entry fee is $150 per player, or $125 for each player who is on a team of two or more, and includes greens fees, cart, dinner and auction. Dinner only is $60.
The tournament will have a shotgun start and a Best Ball format. There will be awards for the Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Hole-In-One contest winners, and the top three teams.
Register scoutingevent.com/023-silveradogolf2019 or by contacting John Hagan at John.f.Hagan@comcast.net or 707-328-1353.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Project Healing Waters in Concord June 22
The Veterans Home of California in Yountville announced that Project Healing Waters will hold a workshop at the Concord Vet Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22.
Veterans who might be interested in learning about fly fishing and finding support and camaraderie with fellow veterans are encouraged to participate.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Wounded Warrior Project, which will explain its programs supporting post-9/11 veterans.
Interested veterans are asked to sign up at the front desk or to call 925-680-4526 to participate; WWP members may have a separate registration process.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue July 21
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The remaining games are July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.