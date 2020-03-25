Sports Capsule

“Regardless of what happens, we’ll still be awarding scholarships thanks to all the support our event has received in the past,” Saunders said.

The Shannon is a day of family fun that includes a synchronized swimming performance followed by water polo, diving, and zany coed swimming relays in which aquatics athletes from all Napa County high schools compete against each other as a break from their rigorous schedules. Most popular are the Costume, T-shirt and Floatie relays.

St. Helena Hall of Fame accepting nominations through May 1

Nominations are being accepted for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The deadline for nominations is May 1.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service.

To be eligible as an athlete, they must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2010 or earlier) and have participated in at least one sport.

To be eligible as a coach, they must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.