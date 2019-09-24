Diamond Mountain Stables exhibition Sept. 28
Diamond Mountain Stables invites the community to learn what horseback riders do in show-jumping competitions in an exhibition from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at its Calistoga facility, 1296 Diamond Mountain Rd.
Tickets are $20 each and include drinks and hors d’oeuvres provided by Bellini.
Children ages 13-7 will be admitted for free; the event is not considered suitable for children under age 7,
Those interested should RSVP by contacting Jen Gaster at jrgaster@gmail.com or (310) 272-6001.
Diamond Mountain Stables specializes in developing and helping horses and riders reach the height of their potential. For more information, visit diamond-mountain-stables.com or call 396-7860.
Mixed martial arts event at Expo Oct. 26
San Francisco Combat will hold its first martial arts event, SFC 1 Premier, on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Chardonnay Hall at the Napa Valley Expo.
It’s the fifth MMA event organized by Napa’s Steve Barnett, who promoted the first four events as Bay Area Combat before forming SFC with Ashanti Altovese Griffin.
Fighter weigh-ins and the event after-party will take place the same day at Billco’s Billiards and Darts in downtown Napa.
Competing for the 205-pound title belt will be Geoff Stovall and Sean Foster, two top-level amateur athletes looking to make their mark on the Bay Area combat sports scene.
To follow updates from the company, check out their Facebook page at SF Combat, Instagram page at @sfcombat, or Twitter page @SfCombat.
Evolve Volleyball programs start Oct. 6
Evolve Volleyball will offer its Prep Program through Napa Parks and Rec for ages 10-15 on Tuesdays and Sundays Oct. 6-20.
Fun Fridays League Play for ages 10-15 will be Oct. 11 through Dec. 13 at Las Flores Community Center.
Pre-Tryout Clinics for ages 14-18 will be Oct. 13 and 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at a location to be announced.
Travel team tryouts will be in early November; exact dates and times are forthcoming.
Visit evolvevbnapa.weebly.com for updates or more information.
Putt Putt at First Street Napa set Sept. 25
The inaugural Putt Putt at First Street Napa event is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, featuring a six-hole mini golf course.
Organizers of the event in the courtyard at 1300 First Street said they have been working with the Safeway Open and will have a pro golfer appearance in the evening.
Tickets are $5 per child or $10 per adult, and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Alaina’s Voice Foundation.
Vendors on site will include Bites and Arnold Palmer’s by Eiko’s, Face Painting, Smitten Ice Cream, Live radio and music with 99.3 KVON, and Tommy Bahama Pop-Up.
St. Helena High Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 19
You have free articles remaining.
The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Saturday, October 19 at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with the induction ceremony to follow.
The cost is $60 per person. Make checks payable to the” SHHS Hall of Fame” and send them to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena, 94574. There are no tickets per se, but your name(s) will be on a reservation list at the door, so please include the names of all people attending on your reservation.
No reservations can be taken after Oct. 15.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at 707-963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe 707-815-5535 or tomhoppe@comcast.net.
American Legion Combat Veterans’ Golf Tournament Oct. 8
The American Legion Combat Veterans’ Golf Tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m. the day of the tournament. Advance registration can be done by phone at 252-0837, online at napalegion.org or in person at the American Legion Post 113 building, 1240 Pearl St., Napa.
Awards will go to the top three finishers. There will also be a putting contest, a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Napa Ford, and separate Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests for men and women. The awards ceremony and silent auction will be held at Silverado Resort Arbor, and appetizers and drinks will be served.
Tournament proceeds benefit American Legion Post 113 and its support for Napa County Veterans’ Mentis, which helps veterans by providing clinical and emotional support and teaching coping skills that are critical for achieving stability. Portions of each donation may be tax-deductible (mentis IRS code 501 C3). American Legion’s IRS tax code is 501 C19.
Vintage Festival footraces in Sonoma Sept. 29
The Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival, set Sept. 27-29 in downtown Sonoma, will hold 5K and 12K runs and Tiny Tots races on Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at 8 a.m.
Sponsored by Sonoma Fit and Destination Races, the community fundraiser’s courses go through vineyards and downtown streets.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt and finisher’s medal. The races are open to individual runners, families, groups and those who prefer to walk. After the race, participants can join the festivities at Sonoma Plaza, trading water bottles for wine glasses, enjoy live music, an art festival, wine tastings, food trucks and the family-friendly grape stomp competition.
Registration is open, sign up online at valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com/buy-tickets.
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups start Oct. 1
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups for the 7th-8th Grade Boys, 6th-7th-8th Grade Girls, and High School Boys divisions are scheduled in the Napa Valley College gym starting next week.
The sign-ups will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Oct. 3, 22, 24, 29 and 30, and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
Players can also visit napaoyb.org to sign up and pay online. For more information, call Jake Wilson at 707-738-8115.
Big Game car raffle to benefit Vintage and Napa athletes
For the first time ever, the booster organizations at Vintage High and Napa High are joining forces to fundraise for their athletic programs, as Hanlee’s of Napa has donated a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta to be raffled off for a drawing at halftime of this year’s football Big Game on Nov. 1.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased from a student-athlete or parent or at the front office of each school from Sept. 1 until the week of the game. No online purchase option will be available.
The raffle is anyone age 18 and older who is a legal U.S. resident physically residing in the United States. There is no limit as to how many tickets a person can purchase.
Vintage and Napa thank Hanlee’s for its generous donation of the car, which is valued at $23,000 (including tax and license).