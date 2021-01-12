Sports Capsule

Napa High needs coaches for badminton, boys tennis
The positions of badminton coach and boys tennis coach are currently being offered at Napa High School. Candidates should be experienced in the sports, have some coaching experience, and enjoy working with student-athletes at the high school level.
Applicants will be required to pass First Aid/CPR, NFHS courses, get background checks, and provide documents required by Napa Valley Unified School District Human Resources.
Those interested should contact Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org.
Napa City Golf Group to start in February
The Napa City Golf Group is open to new members for the upcoming 2021 year and is planning to play from February through December. The group plays monthly tournaments at courses in the area and also travels annually to Monterey and Lake Tahoe.
Members of the group range through all age groups, abilities and genders and enjoy getting to play some different courses in a lightly competitive atmosphere.
New members’ fees are $65, which includes NCGA membership, or $20 for juniors. Email Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information.
ARCA Menards Series West at Sonoma June 5
The first two ARCA Menards Series West dates have officially been added to the 2021 schedule.
Races at Sonoma Raceway and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have been confirmed, with the Sonoma date set for Saturday, June 5 and the race at The Bullring slated for Thursday, September 23. Both races will be held in conjunction with NASCAR Cup Series races.
Noah Gragson won the last time the ARCA Menards West raced at Sonoma Raceway in 2019. The 2020 race was moved to The Bullring at LVMS due to the pandemic. Gracie Trotter became the second female to win a West race, and the first female to win in the ARCA Menards Series platform, with her victory in that race last September.
The races at Sonoma and The Bullring are the first of what is expected to be an eight-race schedule for the West Series. It will be the second season the series, which dates back to 1954, will be a part of the ARCA Menards Series platform.
Ticket information for both races can be found at SonomaRaceway.com and LVMS.com. For news updates on the ARCA Menards Series, log on to ARCARacing.com.
Click bit.ly/2WtbiAC to watch the “2020 Sonoma Raceway Holiday Video.”
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
