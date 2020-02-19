MMA show at Napa Valley Expo Feb. 22
SF Combat, a mixed martial arts promotions firm owned by Napa’s Steve Barnett and Danasabe Mohammed, will hold its next show, “SF Combat Extreme 2,” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Napa Valley Expo’s Chardonnay Hall.
Scheduled to fight for the CAMO California State Welterweight Title are Sonoma’s Brady Wiklund, fighting out of NorCal Fighting alliance in Santa Rosa, and Salinas’ Diego Zuria, representing Team Take Flight.
In the co-main event will be Suisun City’s Anthony Beal, of Vallejo’s Asylum Fight Team, and Victor Flores of Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness in Sacramento. Twelve other fights are also scheduled.
“We want to showcase the highest-level competition from Northern California, Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area,” Mohammed said. “Community is very important to us, so we highlight as many local fighters as we can while still maintaining exciting and competitive fights for our loyal fans.”
Visit camo-mma.org/amateur- mma-events/E1314/SF-Combat for details.
Lemieux aquatics meet at Vintage March 28
The 16th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a day of family fun that includes a synchronized swimming performance followed by water polo, diving, and zany coed swimming relays in which aquatics athletes from all Napa County high schools compete against each other as a break from their rigorous schedules. Most popular are the Costume, T-shirt and Floatie relays.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack for lunch.
All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which over the last 15 years has awarded $121,500 in scholarships to 243 deserving graduates from all participating schools. The fund is a 501©3 nonprofit, so donations are tax deductible. The EIN# is 56-2513094.
For more information, call Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.