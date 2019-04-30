CHS to honor 1977 NCS Champion baseball team Friday
There will be a mix of old and new at Calistoga’s home baseball game against Rincon Valley Christian on Friday.
Following the game, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., Calistoga High will hold a ceremony to retroactively honor the 1977 North Coast Section Champion Calistoga baseball team.
Members of that team includ Kevin Begley, Rich Gregory, Roger Pond, Mike Andrews, Dave Gray, Steve Pence, Gary Indrego, Jim Wycoff, Bruce Sakai, Joey Guardado, Dave Bailey, Jeff Maxfield, Robin Hagerman Teddy Tamagn, Mick Drewi and Coach John Duby.
A banner has been made to commemorate the section title and will hang in Calistoga’s main gym at the high school. This will be the first of six banners presented to former section championship teams from Calistoga.
This idea to honor the school’s past accomplishments arose after the volleyball team won the NCS section title this past fall. It was the first section title for a girls sport in school history and prompted the athletic department to look into past section winners.
The school plans to honor two football teams this coming fall and two basketball teams in the winter. The volleyball team will be presented with their banner at a school rally later in May.
Hot dogs, chips and other refreshments will be available at the field on Friday.
Raiderette auditions May 4
The Oakland Raiders are searching for enthusiastic and talented candidates for their renowned public relations and entertainment team, the Raiderettes.
Candidates must register no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 to participate in the auditions, which will be May 4 at the Hilton Oakland Airport Hotel. For more information/to register, call 510-864-5000 or visit raiders.com/raiderettes and click on the Auditions tab.
Free football camps at Santa Rosa JC on May 4, 11
The Santa Rosa Junior College Football Academy will offer free football camps, which are available to seventh graders through seniors in high school. No experience is necessary.
The camps include all positions, including special teams.
A skills camp is May 4. Registration at 8:30 a.m. is followed by a welcome/introduction at 9 a.m., positional field work at 9:10 a.m., and a barbecue at noon.
An offensive line-defensive line camp is May 11. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by a welcome-introduction at 2 p.m., positional field work at 2:10 p.m., and a barbecue at 5 p.m.
Players are asked to bring cleats, running shoes and water.
The Santa Rosa JC football coaching staff consists of head coach Lenny Wagner, Vic Amick, Todd Little, Giuliano Cattaneo, Scott Tabor, Dante DePaola, Martin Tevaseu, Myron Williams, Nick Hill, Quinten McCoy, Jake Hilliard, JR Deatherage, Marcus Blackshear, Jose Salazar, Stephan Jenkins, Natu Hezchias and Mousa Hussary.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue June 9
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The next game is June 9, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other games will be July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena, the Golden State Warriors announced. It’s the 20th year of the camp, which will have 33 sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer.
Over the last 20 years, more than 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various sessions. Attendance has topped more than 4,000 in each of the last two summers. General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is currently accepting new members for its year-round program—swimmers of all ages and ability levels, competitive and noncompetitive. The club is offering an introductory special for the summer. From May 1 through July, monthly dues will be half off for new members, with a further discount for swimmers registering for the entire three months; the first week of August will be free of charge. The offer excludes the Tadpole program.
The club will hold open placement evaluations and registration for new swimmers from 5 to 6 p.m. April 26 at the Napa Valley College pool. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946. The NVSTis a nonprofit USA Swimming team and has existed for over 60 years. Visit its pages on Facebook and Instagram or at napavalleyswim.com for more information.