Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is looking for a head and assistant coach for the girls soccer teams, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high. The school is also looking for a sideline cheer coach and head coaches for the cross country at the junior high and high school.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.
Prolific Prep looking for host families
Prolific Prep, a nationally ranked basketball academy based in Napa, is looking for host families for some of their incoming players the upcoming 2019-20 school year. School at Napa Christian starts on Aug. 21 and ends June 6.
Some of the incoming players looking for housing include a freshman from Haiti, a senior from Iowa, a senior from Mali, a sophomore from Mongolia, and a junior from Senegal.
For more information contact Program Director Philippe Doherty at 415-385-6151.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting.
For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue Aug. 11
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The remaining games are Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Prolific Prep girls basketball camp Aug. 5-9
Prolific Prep Academy will hold a girls-only basketball camp Aug. 5-9.
It offers three packages – overnight boarding (all three workouts each day), full day commuter (first two workouts) and partial day commuter (first workout).
A typical day has breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m., the first skill workout from 10:30 a.m. to noon, lunch from noon to 1 p.m., strength and conditioning workout from 12:45 to 2 p.m., rest and recovery from 4 to 6 p.m., dinner from 6 to 7 p.m., and a second skill workout focusing on shooting and scrimmages from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Visit prolificprep.org/summeracademy for more information, or store.jglove.com/prolific-summer-academy-girls-only to sign up.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Legends Hoops has youth basketball openings
Legends Hoops has openings on its summer youth basketball teams, which are holding practices at Grace Church of Napa Valley, 3765 Solano Ave, Napa, with a focus on defense, teamwork, game skills and conditioning.
Incoming sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade boys are practicing through Aug. 9 on Mondays and Fridays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Wednesdays, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The team also has four Saturday tournaments. Interested players must RSVP online. New players will be accepted after attending a practice session for skill assessments. Visit bit.ly/2LEmRRm for more information.
The Lady Legends program is for girls entering the sixth and seventh grade. The team will practice from at 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8, and also has four Saturday tournaments. Interested players must RSVP online with new players attending a practice session for skill assessment. Visit bit.ly/2L7brGa for more information.
Legends is a local nonprofit AAU youth basketball organization dedicated to providing quality instruction, training and competitive development at an affordable cost using. It has a coaching staff with college coaching experience.
Contact Legends recruiter and teams manager Cliff Sherlock at interrace@gmail.com for more information.