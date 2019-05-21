Tickets for Louie Vermeil Classic go on sale May 28
Open sale of reserved seats will begin on May 28 for 12th annual Louie Vermeil Classic, scheduled Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at Calistoga Speedway.
The Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame Dinner will open the festivities on Aug. 30. The track will host the World of Outlaws “Wine Country Showdown” two weeks later, on Saturday, Sept. 14.
In a format change for 2019, the winged sprint cars of the King of the West Fujitsu series will replace the midget cars that have been a mainstay of the Louie Vermeil Classic, joining the traditional non-wing USAC/CRA sprint cars.
Tickets are available by calling HMC Promotions at 916-773-7223.
Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is looking for head and assistant coaches for the varsity boys and girls soccer teams, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high. The school is also looking for a sideline cheer coach and an assistant varsity football coach.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.
Prolific Prep junior academy starts June 10
Prolific Prep Academy is offering the Prolific Junior Summer Academy, for elementary and middle school students, from June 10 to Aug. 9, Monday through Friday.
Prolific Prep has scholarships to give out to families in need through a budget donated by the Napa County Office of Education. The junior academy staff has all played and coached at the college level.
The “All-Star” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian Campus of Education, followed by a mid-day strength and conditioning workout at Franco Fitness.
The “All-League” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian.
To register or for more information, email ProlificSummerAcademy@gmail.com or call 707-849-1212.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament June 30
The Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled Sunday, June 30 at Vintner’s Golf Club, located at 7901 Solano Ave., in Yountville.
Entry fee is $150 per player, or $125 for each player who is on a team of two or more, and includes greens fees, cart, dinner and auction. Dinner only is $60.
The tournament will have a shotgun start and a Best Ball format.
There will be awards for the Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Hole-In-One contest winners, and the top three teams.
Register at scoutingevent.
com/023-silveradogolf2019 or by contacting John Hagan at
John.F.Hagan@comcast.net or 707-328-1353..