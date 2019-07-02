Napa High boys basketball camp July 16-19
The fourth annual “Grow Our Game Basketball Camp will be held July 16-19 at Napa High, with the reigning Vine Valley Athletic League boys champions’ coaching staff and current and former Napa High boys and girls players instructing.
It will be open to all students going into the fifth through eighth grades in the fall.
Sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The fee is $125 per participant; scholarships are available, and there is a discount of $25 for each additional sibling.
Each camper will receive individual skill development and instruction on fundamental defensive and offensive concepts, ball movement, and how to become a great teammate. Each will receive an individual feedback form on the final day, a camp T-shirt, a mid-morning snack, and water.
Email Zack Cook at zcook@nvusd.org for more information.
Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is looking for head and assistant coaches for the varsity boys and girls soccer teams, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high. The school is also looking for a sideline cheer coach and an assistant varsity football coach.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue July 21
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The remaining games are July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Vintage Cheer & Dance Camp July 27
The Vintage High School Cheer & Dance Summer Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the gym.
It is open to boys and girls ages 4-14. Participants should each bring lunch and a water bottle and dress in athletic attire – shorts, shirt or tank top, socks, shoes with laces, longer hair secured in a ponytail, and no chewing gum or jewelry. Each participant will receive a new camp T-shirt.
There will also be a morning-only option. The first 25 who register will each receive a free water bottle and backpack.
Contact Angie Ruiz at vhscheeranddance@gmail.com or 280-9323 to sign up or for more information.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Coaches needed at American Canyon
American Canyon High School is seeking a varsity girls water polo head coach, a varsity girls golf head coach, and a varsity boys soccer head coach.
Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have coaching experience, and a resume of working with student-athletes at the high school level. Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event. They also must have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good character; knowledge of physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached; coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent; psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport; and oversight and responsibility of all levels of the program.
Candidates who wish to be considered can apply through edjoin.org. The position will be open until it is filled. Contact Jill Stewart at jstewart@nvusd.org for more information.
Justin-Siena needs girls lacrosse head coach
Justin-Siena High School invites applications for the position of girls lacrosse head coach. Justin-Siena is a member of the CIF-North Coast Section and competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Head Coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics. The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach is to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff, assistant coaches, scheduling and budget oversight. The head coach also embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of the school.
This is a coaching-only position with a stipend; there are stipends for assistants available as well. The season lasts from February through May 2020. A team organizational meeting will be held and preseason conditioning will begin in January.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills
To apply, send a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, and a statement of coaching philosophy to Justin-Siena High School, 4026 Maher St, Napa, CA 94558, ATTN: Debbie Skillings/Athletics, or email it to her at dskillings@justin-siena.org. Paperless applications are appreciated.
Visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information. Review of applications will begin immediately, and the position is open until filled.
The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.