Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is looking for head and assistant coaches for the varsity boys and girls soccer teams, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high. The school is also looking for a sideline cheer coach and an assistant varsity football coach, and cross country coaches for the high school and junior high.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.
Prolific Prep girls basketball camp Aug. 5-9
Prolific Prep Academy will hold a girls-only basketball camp Aug. 5-9. It offers three packages – overnight boarding (all three workouts each day), full day commuter (first two workouts) and partial day commuter (first workout).
A typical day has breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m., the first skill workout from 10:30 a.m. to noon, lunch from noon to 1 p.m., strength and conditioning workout from 12:45 to 2 p.m., rest and recovery from 4 to 6 p.m., dinner from 6 to 7 p.m., and a second skill workout focusing on shooting and scrimmages from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Visit prolificprep.org/summeracademy for more information, or store.jglove.com/prolific-summer-academy-girls-only to sign up.
Legends Hoops has youth basketball openings
Legends Hoops has openings on its summer youth basketball teams, which are holding practices at Grace Church of Napa Valley, 3765 Solano Ave, Napa, with a focus on defense, teamwork, game skills and conditioning.
Incoming sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade boys are practicing through Aug. 9 on Mondays and Fridays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Wednesdays, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The team also has four Saturday tournaments. Interested players must RSVP online. New players will be accepted after attending a practice session for skill assessments. Visit bit.ly/2LEmRRm for more information.
The Lady Legends program is for girls entering the sixth and seventh grade. The team will practice from at 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8, and also has four Saturday tournaments. Interested players must RSVP online with new players attending a practice session for skill assessment. Visit bit.ly/2L7brGa for more information.
Legends is a local nonprofit AAU youth basketball organization dedicated to providing quality instruction, training and competitive development at an affordable cost using. It has a coaching staff with college coaching experience.
Contact Legends recruiter and teams manager Cliff Sherlock at interrace@gmail.com for more information.
Vintage Cheer & Dance Camp July 27
The Vintage High School Cheer & Dance Summer Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the gym.
It is open to boys and girls ages 4-14.
Participants should each bring lunch and a water bottle and dress in athletic attire – shorts, shirt or tank top, socks, shoes with laces, longer hair secured in a ponytail, and no chewing gum or jewelry. Each participant will receive a new camp T-shirt.
There will also be a morning-only option.
The first 25 who register will each receive a free water bottle and backpack.
Contact Angie Ruiz at vhscheeranddance@gmail.com or 280-9323 to sign up or for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Kids’ Fun Run For Hunger July 25
Hillside Christian Church, at 100 Anderson Road in Napa, will hold a Kids’ Fun Run for Hunger at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, starting and ending at the church.
“Come and run a fun obstacle course to feed children in another country. Together kids can change the world,” organizers said of the race, which is for kindergartners through fifth-graders.
Each entry fee is $10 and will be matched with $10 from the church.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.