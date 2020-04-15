Sports Timecapsule: Calistoga softball rallies for win over College Prep in the 2005 NCS playoffs

Times like this bring out the reflective side.
While the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives, having them compromised or losing their jobs, it has also meant no sporting events. I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times.
As a former sports reporter of the Upvalley beat from 2004-2014, I have thought about events and people I covered that I still remember to this day. Given that this would be spring sports season in real time, one event that I continue to recall greatly was the Calistoga High softball team’s 10-9 win over College Prep (Oakland) in the 2005 North Coast Section Class B playoffs.
You hear the adage that says “adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals character.” This would be a game that embodies that belief if you were a Wildcats fan.
The last name Tamagni is not only synonymous to Calistoga High athletics but also the community of Calistoga. Ted Tamagni, who graduated from Calistoga High in 1977, is widely recognized as one of the best and physically toughest athletes in school history. Jason Tamagni, who graduated in 2002, was also a three-sport athlete. He established the Wildcats single-game rushing record with 255 yards in 2001 before Dylan Alvarado shattered the record in 2013 with 407 yards. Then there was Jessica Tamagni, who graduated in 2006. She too played three sports but the one she established her most meaningful legacy was softball. Interestingly enough, Ted Tamagni would become the Wildcats softball head coach from 2005-2007.
In the first round of the 2005 NCS Class B playoffs, Jessica Tamagni’s walk off two-run triple to score Megan Yant and Alyssa Smith capped Calistoga’s 10-9 win over the Cougars in eight innings. Calistoga overcame a six-run deficit to win in a game that saw both teams combine for 10 errors.
Three years earlier, Calistoga softball began a string that is still active of making the playoffs 15 times in 16 seasons, with 2009 being the only year in that span where the Wildcats failed to reach the postseason. Calistoga did not field softball in 2019 because of a low student-athlete turnout.
Calistoga had reached the postseason the previous two years only to get ousted by eventual champion Ferndale, 10-0 in 2003 and 20-3 in 2004. Both times, the team would have to make do without key senior plays because the annual Grad Night trip to Disneyland would conflict with the softball playoffs. That theme would recur in subsequent years though given the decisiveness of the losses, it likely would have not mattered.
Ted Tamagni entered the season as the Wildcats new head coach, replacing Ron Smith, for whom Tamagni helped as an assistant. Though the Wildcats finished that season with a pedestrian 12-9 record, they finished solidly. The Wildcats started the season 5-6 but won seven of their last 10 games.
Thumbnail sketch of the game: Calistoga had a difficult first inning as College Prep scored five runs as Claire Blakey and Karen Du each had RBI singles and Aron Feingold added a sacrifice-fly RBI. Feingold delivered an RBI single in the second to put the Cougars ahead 6-0 before Calistoga began its comeback.
The Wildcats tallied one in the bottom of the second and four more in the third with Julia Hoff and Tara Pelter each helping the rally with RBI singles. Calistoga, however, got back in the game with aggressive baserunning. The Wildcats had four of their nine stolen bases in that inning.
College Prep scored a run in the fourth to go in front 7-5 before Calistoga answered with a run in its half of the fifth on Pelter's RBI single.
The Cougars scored a run in their half of the sixth to go ahead 8-6 but the Wildcats forced extra innings with a two-run bottom of the seventh. Tamagni singled, stole second then third and scored on the subsequent errant throw. Lauren Hunt then doubled and scored on Julia Hoff's RBI single.
College Prep scored in the top of the eighth when Joanna Schimmel scored on an error.
Then came one of the most clutch hits in Calistoga softball history when you take into account the magnitude of the game. Yant got on base with a single and Smith reached on an error. Then Tamagni belted her walk off two-run triple. What I remember most about that hit was that as one who doubled as a reporter and photographer, I would usually shoot my pictures in the early part of the game so I could focus on taking better notes as the game progressed. However, I remember moments before Tamagni walked into the batters box, I whipped my camera out of my bag in anticipation of players celebrating the win. Sure enough it happened.
Calistoga softball has had many seasons like this one: A) have a solid regular season that usually involves getting bested in league play by say Middletown or St. Vincent, B) win a playoff game or two, C) have the playoffs interrupted by the senior trip to Disneyland.
On the “C” part of the equation I can’t think of a year in which Calistoga definitely would have won the section title if it had its seniors but it would have been nice to find out.
To that end, this game did not have any program altering ramifications but if you like moments of overcoming deficits and mistakes, this is a good one to revisit.
