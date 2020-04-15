Sports Timecapsule: Calistoga softball rallies for win over College Prep in the 2005 NCS playoffs

The Wildcats tallied one in the bottom of the second and four more in the third with Julia Hoff and Tara Pelter each helping the rally with RBI singles. Calistoga, however, got back in the game with aggressive baserunning. The Wildcats had four of their nine stolen bases in that inning.

College Prep scored a run in the fourth to go in front 7-5 before Calistoga answered with a run in its half of the fifth on Pelter's RBI single.

The Cougars scored a run in their half of the sixth to go ahead 8-6 but the Wildcats forced extra innings with a two-run bottom of the seventh. Tamagni singled, stole second then third and scored on the subsequent errant throw. Lauren Hunt then doubled and scored on Julia Hoff's RBI single.

College Prep scored in the top of the eighth when Joanna Schimmel scored on an error.