St. Helena Baseball Preview: Experience varies as Saints look to jell

“I feel very fortunate to have both of them on my staff,” Quirici said. “Jim and I work very well together. He is very insightful and provides a calming presence in the dugout. He has a very good understanding of competition at this level.”

Brink starred with his twin, Joey, in football and baseball for the Saints and in baseball for Chico State. He hopes to return to his position with the rec department.

“Danny brings his youthful energy to our practices,” Quirici said. “He was a senior on the team my first year as head coach in 2013. Holding the career hits record at St. Helena gives him added credibility to the kids. Our players can’t help but be impressed when he hits off of me at practice — the ball jumps off his bat. He’s also as fast as anyone on our team, so his base running examples are exemplary.”

Back as JV head coach is Ken Adkins, who is assisted by first-year coach Dan Cullen.

“Both bring a wealth of coaching skills to the field, so our JV program is in good hands,” said Quirici.

The Saints’ schedule currently has 14 league games and a nonleague contest against visiting Justin-Siena on Saturday, April 17. Quirici said he hopes to add a few more nonleague games.